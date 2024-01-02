en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

From Party School to Chip Capital: ASU’s Role in Phoenix’s Transformation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
From Party School to Chip Capital: ASU’s Role in Phoenix’s Transformation

Arizona State University (ASU), once known as a party school, has metamorphosed into a critical player in the rise of Phoenix as the U.S. chip capital. The university’s engineering school, boasting the largest on-campus student body in the U.S., is now the nation’s leading provider of engineers. With a strong focus on semiconductor research and development, ASU has become a magnet for foreign investments, fueling Phoenix’s transformation into a semiconductor hub.

ASU’s Transformation: A Catalyst for Change

ASU’s transformative journey has been led by its president, Michael Crow. His vision of molding ASU into a 21st-century institution that contributes to the future economy, particularly in microelectronics, has seen the university’s repute skyrocket. The university’s emphasis on semiconductor R&D, coupled with its fully accredited online engineering degrees, has played a pivotal role in attracting substantial investments to the region.

ASU’s Impact on the Local Economy

Since 2020, the university’s focus on workforce development and semiconductor research has drawn more than $60 billion in investments in Maricopa County. The most significant of these investments comes from TSMC, the world’s largest maker of high-end semiconductors. Originally announcing a $12 billion investment, the company later increased it to a staggering $40 billion, marking the largest direct foreign investment in U.S. history. ASU’s collaboration with industry leaders to adapt curriculums and develop new research initiatives has been instrumental in drawing such investments.

Phoenix’s Renaissance as a Chip Manufacturing Hub

Phoenix has experienced a renaissance in chip manufacturing. Existing companies like Intel are expanding, and new facilities are being built. These developments bring their challenges, such as labor shortages and cultural clashes. To overcome these hurdles, programs like Quick Start have been launched to train semiconductor technicians rapidly. These efforts reflect a national trend where research universities like ASU play a central role in spurring local economic development by creating a skilled workforce for high-tech industries.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Team Teaching: The Future of Education at Westwood High School

By Shivani Chauhan

Unlocking Creativity: The Surprising Benefits of Mind Wandering

By BNN Correspondents

Scottish Teachers Awarded £541,499 in Compensation Amidst Rising School Violence

By BNN Correspondents

Jakim Calls for Clarity Amid Controversy on Malays Being 'Lost Tribe of Israel'

By BNN Correspondents

Ohio School Districts Defy State Law on Sexual Education ...
@Education · 1 min
Ohio School Districts Defy State Law on Sexual Education ...
heart comment 0
Arik Armstead Nominated for NFL Man of the Year: A Testament to Enduring Community Service

By Salman Khan

Arik Armstead Nominated for NFL Man of the Year: A Testament to Enduring Community Service
Tech, Trivia, and Threats: A Mixed Bag of News

By Mazhar Abbas

Tech, Trivia, and Threats: A Mixed Bag of News
Mississippi’s Public Schools Reach New Heights: Record Scores and Graduation Rates

By Bijay Laxmi

Mississippi's Public Schools Reach New Heights: Record Scores and Graduation Rates
University of South Carolina Expands Downtown Presence with $4.4M Acquisition

By Momen Zellmi

University of South Carolina Expands Downtown Presence with $4.4M Acquisition
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
49 seconds
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
51 seconds
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
52 seconds
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
54 seconds
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
1 min
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
1 min
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
1 min
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
1 min
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
2 mins
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
22 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app