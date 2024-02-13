Frank Palangi, a Hudson Valley musician, found himself in an unexpected role as a modern-day insurance agent in the NYCM Super Bowl commercial. The ad was a celebration of the New York Central Mutual Insurance's 125th anniversary and their commitment to providing genuine care to their customers and communities.

From Music to Insurance: Palangi's Unexpected Role

Palangi, a resident of Upstate New York, has been making waves in the music industry with his rock music inspired by the 80s and 90s genres. He has opened for several popular bands and has been featured on local radio station 92.7/96.9 WRRV. However, his recent appearance in the NYCM Super Bowl commercial has brought him to a wider audience.

In the commercial, Palangi played the role of a modern-day insurance agent, showcasing the company's commitment to genuine care for their customers. The ad was a celebration of NYCM's 125th anniversary and their long-standing tradition of providing quality insurance to their customers.

NYCM Insurance: 125 Years of Genuine Care

NYCM Insurance was founded in 1899 and has been providing insurance to customers in New York for over a century. The company prides itself on providing genuine care to its customers and communities. In the Super Bowl commercial, NYCM highlighted its commitment to being there for its customers in their time of need.

The commercial featured real-life stories of NYCM customers who had experienced accidents or other mishaps and had received help from the company. The ad showed how NYCM goes above and beyond to provide genuine care to its customers, even in the most difficult of circumstances.

Palangi's Journey in the Music Industry

Palangi's appearance in the NYCM Super Bowl commercial is just the latest achievement in his music career. He has been making music for over a decade and has released several singles and albums. His latest single, 'Dynamite', made it to the SMR Secondary Market Rock Charts Most Added 3 in its first week.

Palangi's music is inspired by the 80s and 90s rock genres, and he has been compared to artists such as Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams. He has opened for several popular bands, including Saving Abel and Hinder. Despite his recent success, Palangi remains humble and dedicated to his music.

In an interview with local news outlet, Palangi said, "I'm just a guy from Upstate New York who loves making music. I'm grateful for every opportunity that comes my way, whether it's opening for a popular band or being in a Super Bowl commercial. I just want to keep making music that people can connect with."

Palangi's music career and his unexpected role in the NYCM Super Bowl commercial are a testament to his talent and hard work. He continues to make music that resonates with people and inspires them to follow their dreams.

As NYCM Insurance celebrates its 125th anniversary, it remains committed to providing genuine care to its customers. And as Palangi continues his journey in the music industry, he remains dedicated to making music that people can connect with and enjoy.