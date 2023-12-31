en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

From ‘Maid’ to ‘Class’: Stephanie Land’s Journey of Resilience

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:22 am EST
From ‘Maid’ to ‘Class’: Stephanie Land’s Journey of Resilience

In the realm of contemporary literature, Stephanie Land, renowned for her bestselling memoir ‘Maid’, has released a new introspective work – ‘Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education’. This memoir paints a vivid portrait of Land’s journey, transitioning from a life marred by homelessness and poverty to a celebrated writer’s life. Land, as a single mother, found herself grappling with food insecurity while working as a maid for a meager $9 per hour, a struggle that resonates with many single parents today.

A Glimpse into the Reality of Single Parenthood

Despite the hurdles, Land managed to complete her college education, albeit with a daunting $50,000 student debt. Her book, ‘Class’, published on November 7th, succeeds ‘Maid’, a memoir that inspired a Netflix series. Land’s narrative illuminates the adversities faced by single mothers, a reality echoed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2022 report. It revealed that over one-third of single mothers reported food insecurity, underscoring the harsh reality that many single parents face.

Understand The Struggle: Child Support and Domestic Violence

The memoir also delves into the complexities of the U.S. child support system. Land recounts her struggle with insufficient child support, coupled with the ordeal of confronting her past as a domestic violence survivor in court. Her experiences highlight the ceaseless struggle many single parents face in securing basic necessities for their families, often without sufficient time for emotional healing or adequate support from government assistance programs.

From ‘Maid’ to ‘Class’: A Journey of Resilience

‘Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education’ is more than just a sequel to ‘Maid’. It is a testament to Land’s resilience and determination in the face of adversity. It is a story of a woman who, despite the odds, persevered to achieve her dream of becoming a writer. Land’s story is a beacon of hope for single parents and a call to action for society to recognize and address the challenges they face.

0
Society United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ottawa 2023: A Year of Triumph, Struggle, and Resilience

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Singaporean President Advocates for Respect and Inclusivity in New Year Address

By Waqas Arain

Revamping Bird Watching: A New Wave of Young, Tech-Savvy Birders

By BNN Correspondents

AI's Transformative Journey in 2023: Impact, Advancements, and Ethical Considerations

By Geeta Pillai

Unveiled: Cities Where 'Real Housewives' Failed to Launch ...
@Society · 19 mins
Unveiled: Cities Where 'Real Housewives' Failed to Launch ...
heart comment 0
New Year Celebration 2023: Connaught Place Comes Alive with Festive Spirit

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year Celebration 2023: Connaught Place Comes Alive with Festive Spirit
Teenager’s Ordeal Exposes Systemic Failure in Child Protection

By Safak Costu

Teenager's Ordeal Exposes Systemic Failure in Child Protection
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ordered to Leave Missouri Amid Security Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ordered to Leave Missouri Amid Security Concerns
President Xi Jinping’s New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
4 mins
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
5 mins
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
7 mins
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
8 mins
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
10 mins
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
11 mins
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
13 mins
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
14 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
16 mins
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
21 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
22 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
42 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app