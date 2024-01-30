"From Life to Life" Wins Best European Film at CIFF 2024

European cinema has added another feather to its cap as the film "From Life to Life" clinches the Best European Film award at the Chandler International Film Festival (CIFF) 2024. Directed by the talented Beka Sikharulidze, the film has emerged victorious amidst fierce competition, thereby solidifying its position as a global cinematic gem.

A Stellar Cast and an Unforgettable Plot

Featuring an ensemble cast of Givi Sikharulidze, Beka Sikharulidze, Giviko Baratashvili, Ia Shugliashvili, and Roman Gventsadze, with a special appearance by Katie Ruth Davies, the film has left an indelible mark on the festival. The plot of "From Life to Life" unfolds in the turbulent era of the 1990s in Georgia, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The narrative is woven around Luka, a surgical doctor, who bravely navigates through a time characterized by rampant corruption and brutality.

The Moral Quandary

Luka is confronted with a moral dilemma that sees his family at odds with his professional duty. Faced with a decision that carries the weight of irrevocable outcomes, Luka’s journey is a testament to the human spirit and the relentless pursuit of truth.

Chandler International Film Festival: A Global Stage

The CIFF, which kick-started in 2016, is committed to bringing international cinema to the local audience in Chandler, Arizona. Recognized as one of Arizona's fastest-growing film festivals, it's a hotspot for filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts from all corners of the globe. The 2024 edition of CIFF featured an impressive lineup of over 120 films, representing six continents and 35 countries, further underlining the festival's global reach and influence.