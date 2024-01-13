en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

From Kia EV6 to Subaru WRX: A Tale of Diverse Choices in Today’s Car Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
From Kia EV6 to Subaru WRX: A Tale of Diverse Choices in Today’s Car Market

In a dynamic shift reflecting the diverse options in today’s automotive landscape, the team has recently transitioned from a long-term Kia EV6 to a new long-term Subaru WRX. The redesigned WRX has ignited discussion with its controversial styling, especially the plastic cladding, accentuating the ever-evolving aesthetics in the car market.

The Power Underneath

The WRX houses a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer-four engine, delivering a potent 272 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque. These figures, while impressive, tread the fine line between performance and practicality, ensuring the WRX remains a viable option for daily driving.

Inside the WRX

Subaru has elevated the interior of the WRX, integrating technology updates and improvements. Yet, Subaru’s focus remains fixed on traditional performance elements – a manual transmission, handbrake, and all-wheel drive system – a nod to its roots that have endeared it to a legion of fans.

Ramping Up Performance

With the conspicuous absence of an STI version, the team explores aftermarket parts from ProDrive to enhance the WRX’s performance. A series of comparison tests with other compact performance cars are on the horizon, the WRX’s competitive price point of under $35,000 making it a compelling contender. The team selected the WRX Limited trim for its range of features and added several premium accessories, prepping for winter driving with Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 winter tires.

The year ahead promises to be a year of exploration, testing, and evaluating the WRX’s capabilities in changing conditions. The story of the WRX isn’t just about a car; it’s about the evolving relationship between man and machine, the push for progress, and the pursuit of performance.

0
Automotive United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
15 mins ago
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
Recent market research reveals a significant drop in used electric vehicles’ (EVs) prices, raising concerns about the future of EV adoption. Over the past year, used EVs have experienced a decline of roughly 30% in their resale value. While potential buyers may see this as an opportunity, it raises worries about the wide-scale acceptance of
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
The Hidden Costs Of Running Your Vehicle On Low Fuel
1 hour ago
The Hidden Costs Of Running Your Vehicle On Low Fuel
Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero's Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience
2 hours ago
Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero's Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience
India's PM-eBus Sewa Scheme: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Mobility
22 mins ago
India's PM-eBus Sewa Scheme: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Mobility
Multi-Vehicle Collision on Los Angeles Freeway Leads to Six Hospitalizations
23 mins ago
Multi-Vehicle Collision on Los Angeles Freeway Leads to Six Hospitalizations
Delhi Vehicle Owners Sidestep Scrapping Rules, Opt to Sell or Move Old Vehicles
43 mins ago
Delhi Vehicle Owners Sidestep Scrapping Rules, Opt to Sell or Move Old Vehicles
Latest Headlines
World News
Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
9 seconds
Samsung Ups the Smartwatch Game with Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
Unmasking Fatphobia: The Last Acceptable Bias
15 seconds
Unmasking Fatphobia: The Last Acceptable Bias
From Personal Tragedy to Hope: Shona Gilmour's Fight Against Cancer
46 seconds
From Personal Tragedy to Hope: Shona Gilmour's Fight Against Cancer
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion
1 min
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion
New York Times' Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams' Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism
2 mins
New York Times' Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams' Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown
2 mins
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
2 mins
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance
2 mins
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
2 mins
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
37 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app