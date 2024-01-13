From Kia EV6 to Subaru WRX: A Tale of Diverse Choices in Today’s Car Market

In a dynamic shift reflecting the diverse options in today’s automotive landscape, the team has recently transitioned from a long-term Kia EV6 to a new long-term Subaru WRX. The redesigned WRX has ignited discussion with its controversial styling, especially the plastic cladding, accentuating the ever-evolving aesthetics in the car market.

The Power Underneath

The WRX houses a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer-four engine, delivering a potent 272 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque. These figures, while impressive, tread the fine line between performance and practicality, ensuring the WRX remains a viable option for daily driving.

Inside the WRX

Subaru has elevated the interior of the WRX, integrating technology updates and improvements. Yet, Subaru’s focus remains fixed on traditional performance elements – a manual transmission, handbrake, and all-wheel drive system – a nod to its roots that have endeared it to a legion of fans.

Ramping Up Performance

With the conspicuous absence of an STI version, the team explores aftermarket parts from ProDrive to enhance the WRX’s performance. A series of comparison tests with other compact performance cars are on the horizon, the WRX’s competitive price point of under $35,000 making it a compelling contender. The team selected the WRX Limited trim for its range of features and added several premium accessories, prepping for winter driving with Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 winter tires.

The year ahead promises to be a year of exploration, testing, and evaluating the WRX’s capabilities in changing conditions. The story of the WRX isn’t just about a car; it’s about the evolving relationship between man and machine, the push for progress, and the pursuit of performance.