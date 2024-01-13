en English
From Job Loss to Community Hero: The Inspiring Journey of Evan Reed

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
From Job Loss to Community Hero: The Inspiring Journey of Evan Reed

In the wake of losing his job in October 2023, 25-year-old Everett resident Evan Reed found a new purpose in life. His unexpected unemployment led him to spend more time outdoors, where he noticed a saddening amount of litter in his community. What started as an observation of a recurring soda can on his walk route bloomed into a full-fledged mission to clean up his town.

From Unemployment to Environmental Stewardship

Since October, Reed has singlehandedly collected over 5,000 pounds of waste from Everett roadways, transforming the city’s streets and landscapes. His efforts didn’t stop at collecting trash. He widened his scope to address other pressing community issues, including drug paraphernalia, overgrown weeds, and rampant graffiti vandalism.

Inspiring Community Through Art

Reed’s initiative took a creative turn when he decided to repaint a local Boys’ and Girls’ Club building that had been defaced with gang signs. With paint donations from local businesses, Reed not only restored the building’s facade but also demonstrated a powerful stand against antisocial behavior.

He further expressed his artistic side by painting a mural on Rucker Avenue, symbolizing the fighting spirit of Seahawks fans. This public art piece was warmly received by the community and has effectively deterred further graffiti.

Bunker Arts Collective: A Beacon of Change

Reed’s community engagement has been so inspirational that up to 25 residents have joined his mission. Motivated by this growing interest, he founded the Bunker Arts Collective, a non-profit organization committed to supporting his efforts in Snohomish County. This collective stands as a beacon of change, demonstrating how one individual’s initiative can inspire an entire community to action and transform a city for the better.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

