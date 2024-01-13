From Job Loss to Community Hero: The Inspiring Journey of Evan Reed

In the wake of losing his job in October 2023, 25-year-old Everett resident Evan Reed found a new purpose in life. His unexpected unemployment led him to spend more time outdoors, where he noticed a saddening amount of litter in his community. What started as an observation of a recurring soda can on his walk route bloomed into a full-fledged mission to clean up his town.

From Unemployment to Environmental Stewardship

Since October, Reed has singlehandedly collected over 5,000 pounds of waste from Everett roadways, transforming the city’s streets and landscapes. His efforts didn’t stop at collecting trash. He widened his scope to address other pressing community issues, including drug paraphernalia, overgrown weeds, and rampant graffiti vandalism.

Inspiring Community Through Art

Reed’s initiative took a creative turn when he decided to repaint a local Boys’ and Girls’ Club building that had been defaced with gang signs. With paint donations from local businesses, Reed not only restored the building’s facade but also demonstrated a powerful stand against antisocial behavior.

He further expressed his artistic side by painting a mural on Rucker Avenue, symbolizing the fighting spirit of Seahawks fans. This public art piece was warmly received by the community and has effectively deterred further graffiti.

Bunker Arts Collective: A Beacon of Change

Reed’s community engagement has been so inspirational that up to 25 residents have joined his mission. Motivated by this growing interest, he founded the Bunker Arts Collective, a non-profit organization committed to supporting his efforts in Snohomish County. This collective stands as a beacon of change, demonstrating how one individual’s initiative can inspire an entire community to action and transform a city for the better.