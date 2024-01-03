en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

From Industrial to Regenerative Agriculture: A Tale of Resilience and Reciprocity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
From Industrial to Regenerative Agriculture: A Tale of Resilience and Reciprocity

In the heart of California, a tale of irony unravels as Aidee Guzman, a 30-year-old daughter of immigrants and farmworkers, produces food for her nation yet relies on food banks for survival. However, a visit to her family’s hometown in Mexico introduced Guzman to the sustainable milpa system, a stark contrast to the industrial agriculture prevalent in the U.S.

The Marginalization of Indigenous Farming Practices

The plight of Guzman is emblematic of a broader societal issue—the marginalization of indigenous and traditional farming practices in favor of industrialized, extractive agriculture. Advocates like Guzman, and many others worldwide, are pushing for a return to regenerative and reciprocal farming methods, which honor the humanity and history embedded in the soil. These methods are sustainable and deeply intertwined with the cultural and health wellbeing of communities.

The Soil: A Living Entity

Through the lens of traditional farming practices, the soil is seen as a living entity, essential for the planet’s health and human survival, especially in the face of climate change and growing populations. Indigenous ways of knowing emphasize a relationship of reciprocity with the soil, where both give and take are balanced. This approach contrasts sharply with the exploitative methods that contribute to issues like soil degradation and social injustices, including health problems such as diabetes.

Regenerative Agriculture: A Path to Community Wealth and Health

The resurgence of interest in regenerative agriculture reflects a growing recognition of its value for long-term community wealth and health. The narrative also touches on the power of soil to transform trauma and promote growth, as well as the challenges of reconnecting with the land for communities historically forced to labor under oppressive conditions. The broader implication calls for a redefinition of prosperity and value systems that prioritize stewardship and care for the soil and, by extension, for the community and environment.

Companies like EarthOptics, a next-generation soil mapping and measurement firm, have joined this movement. Having mapped and physically measured one million acres of farmland and ranchland, they lead in carbon measurement for grassland and rangeland acreage, with 300,000 tons of sequestered carbon tallied so far. Their SoilMapper platform is advancing regenerative agriculture practices, providing comprehensive soil data that drive more informed decisions on tillage, fertilizer, planting, and soil treatments. Their vision integrates physical samples with multi-sensor data, helping farmers and ranchers make their operations more efficient, sustainable, and profitable.

0
Agriculture United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 min ago
AI, Big Data, and Soil Health Monitoring: An Interview with Professor Mogens H. Greve
In a recent interview with Open Access Government, Professor Mogens H. Greve, a renowned soil mapping expert from the Institute of Agroecology at Aarhus University, shared his insights on how artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and machine learning are revolutionizing soil health monitoring. Greve highlighted the significant shift from manual soil mapping to the use
AI, Big Data, and Soil Health Monitoring: An Interview with Professor Mogens H. Greve
New Zealand Scientists Explore Dragon Fruit as Potential Commercial Crop
11 mins ago
New Zealand Scientists Explore Dragon Fruit as Potential Commercial Crop
Plant Growth Regulators Market: A Boom Fueled by Advancing Farming Technologies and Climate Challenges
18 mins ago
Plant Growth Regulators Market: A Boom Fueled by Advancing Farming Technologies and Climate Challenges
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
7 mins ago
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
January Planting Guide: Tips from TikTok's Gardening Guru, Rhiannon's Garden
8 mins ago
January Planting Guide: Tips from TikTok's Gardening Guru, Rhiannon's Garden
San Fernando City Urges Fisherfolk to Register Boats for Vital Support Services
9 mins ago
San Fernando City Urges Fisherfolk to Register Boats for Vital Support Services
Latest Headlines
World News
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
34 seconds
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
46 seconds
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
52 seconds
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
1 min
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
2 mins
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
2 mins
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
2 mins
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
2 mins
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
3 mins
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
59 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app