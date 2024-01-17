From Homeless to Helping Hand: Naketa Ross and the Fight Against Homelessness

In the depths of Chicago, Naketa Ross faced the harsh realities of homelessness as a young mother with an infant daughter. Having aged out of the foster care system, Ross encountered hard-hitting struggles, including an early end to her college education. Yet, through relentless perseverance, Ross turned her life around, transforming into a beacon of hope for young adults who have been in foster care. Ross's story underlines the transformative impact that support, resilience, and resources can have on lives teetering on the brink of despair.

Advertisment

Moving from Struggle to Success

Ross moved to Arizona, leaving her past behind and embarking on a journey to help others in similar situations. She worked as a case manager for youth in the foster care system and founded ResilientMe, a nonprofit with the specific aim of aiding foster youth transition into adulthood. In 2020, she earned a fellowship at Arizona State University's Knowledge Exchange for Resilience (KER), where she focused on decreasing homelessness and incarceration rates among young adults who have been in foster care.

Addressing Arizona's Homelessness Crisis

Advertisment

While Ross was making strides in her life and career, Arizona was grappling with a severe homelessness crisis that saw a staggering 23% increase in homelessness over two years. To combat this issue, KER, in conjunction with Arizona's universities, launched initiatives like the Arizona Housing Analytics Collaborative (AzHAC) and the Action Nexus on Housing and Homelessness. These initiatives leveraged data analytics and fostered community collaboration to improve policy and service delivery, highlighting systemic barriers like high eviction rates, soaring housing costs, and lack of affordable housing.

'Moneyball' Approach to Homelessness

Also explored in this article is the innovative 'moneyball' approach to addressing homelessness, which involves using data-informed investments in housing assistance. This approach, as highlighted by the comparison of Newark and New York's homelessness challenges, proves effective in 'moneyballing homelessness'. However, the article also underscores the limitations of short-term rental assistance and stresses the need for permanent supportive housing for chronic homeless cases. The potential role of law enforcement in addressing street homelessness is also discussed, emphasizing the importance of robust police involvement in any data-informed homelessness approach.