From Gridiron to Ice Rink: Former NFL Star Jared Allen's Unconventional Journey to Olympic Curling

From the roaring stadiums of American football to the hushed tension of the curling rink, former NFL star Jared Allen has embarked on an ambitious quest to reinvent himself in the world of sports. The ex-footballer, whose illustrious career spanned across teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers, has now set his sights on an unexpected target – the 2026 Winter Olympics, in a sport far removed from the gridiron – curling.

Curling: An Unexpected Journey

The switch from football to curling came about after an interesting bet with a friend about qualifying for a PGA Tour event. While Allen didn't win the bet, it sparked a thirst for new challenges. An unlikely source of inspiration came in the form of Eddie the Eagle, the English Olympic ski jumper who had no prior experience but still managed to capture the world's imagination with his determination and spirit. Allen found himself drawn to curling, a sport he found strategically compelling, physically adaptable, and socially engaging – where the winning team traditionally buys the losing team a round of beers.

From NFL to Curling Rink

Allen is not alone in this unusual transition. He is joined by other former NFL players like Marc Bulger, Keith Bulluck, and Michael Roos, all of whom have embraced curling with the same competitive fervor they once brought to the football field. The transition might seem odd to some, but for Allen and his team, it is a testament to their shared love for sports and the thrill of competition – a sentiment that transcends specific disciplines.

Eyeing the 2026 Winter Olympics

Despite the stark contrast between the high-impact world of football and the strategic subtleties of curling, Allen's competitive spirit continues to thrive. He has been vigorously training and competing in curling for the past five years. His team's consistent improvement is a testament to their dedication – they have even managed to defeat the gold medalists from the 2018 Olympics. As he prepares for the U.S. Curling National Championships, Allen remains steadfast in his goal – to represent the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. As much as his football legacy continues to resonate – he's a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame – Allen's current focus is firmly on his newfound passion for curling.