From Court Defendant to Respected Attorney: Alyssa Campbell’s Unexpected Journey to Law

An unexpected encounter with the law sparked Alyssa Campbell’s journey from aspiring wildlife biologist to accomplished attorney. Initially undecided between majors in wildlife biology and pre-pharmacy, Campbell found her true calling in the courtroom representing herself in a small claims case. Her exceptional case presentation was so convincing that the judge mistook her for a law student, prompting her to consider a career in law.

The Turning Point

Guided by this newfound interest, Campbell enrolled in the University of Montana’s (UM) pre-law program. This program distinguishes itself with a 91% law school placement rate, remarkably higher than the national average of 69%. It welcomes students from various academic backgrounds, aiding them in combining their initial interests with law to pursue specialized careers.

From Student to Attorney

With the mentorship of the pre-law program director, Dr. Soazig Le Bihan, Campbell was able to elevate her GPA and developed a more focused approach to her studies. Her determination and hard work eventually led her down the path of civil litigation. Today, she is a practicing attorney at the prominent law firm, Milodragovich, Dale & Steinbrenner PC. Her skills and dedication have not gone unnoticed, as she was recently offered a shareholder position.

The UM Pre-Law Program

The UM pre-law program is celebrated for its inclusivity and the unique opportunities it affords its students. By providing advice on course selection and facilitating experiential learning opportunities, the program equips students with the necessary skills for legal reasoning and the law school admissions test. Campbell’s impressive journey from court defendant to respected attorney is a testament to the program’s ability to mold futures and inspire students to discover their potential in the field of law.