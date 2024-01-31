From Convict to Graduate: UC Davis' Underground Scholars Initiative

In the face of adversity, Laurin Williams, a former inmate who spent a month in jail for involuntary vehicular manslaughter and grappled with homelessness for two decades, has managed to redefine her life. The turning point? The Underground Scholars Initiative at UC Davis. This program, specifically designed to support the higher education of formerly incarcerated students and those impacted by the criminal justice system, has been a beacon on Williams' path towards graduation.

From Incarceration to Graduation

The Underground Scholars Initiative operates under the leadership of Gunner Johnson, who himself was once incarcerated. The program's strength lies in its peer support model, which harnesses the personal experiences of former inmates to assist fellow students in reentering the university system post-incarceration. The initiative, founded in 2019, initially struggled due to limited funding, thus affecting its ability to offer comprehensive support such as housing, internships, and research grants. However, the recent injection of state funding amounting to $490,000 annually has bolstered the program's capacity to aid students like Williams.

The Ripple Effect of the Underground Scholars Initiative

The success of the Underground Scholars Initiative under Johnson's leadership has had a ripple effect, inspiring similar initiatives in other institutions. A prime example is the University of Portland, which has adopted a comparable program. In addition to leading the initiative at UC Davis, Johnson has extended his advocacy and support to the incarcerated community through educational presentations in four California state prisons. The story of Laurin Williams and the Underground Scholars Initiative exemplifies the transformative power of education and community support. It is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the potential for renewal, even in the face of daunting odds.