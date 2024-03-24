From 'Chasing Hillary' to Screen: Amy Chozick on Adapting Memoir into 'The Girls on the Bus'

Amy Chozick's decade-long journey chronicling Hillary Clinton's presidential campaigns has transitioned from the pages of her best-selling book, Chasing Hillary, to the television series The Girls on the Bus. Co-created with Julie Plec, the series, which debuts Thursday on Max, offers a fresh narrative on female journalists navigating the tumultuous world of political reporting.

Birth of a Television Series

Chozick's transition from journalist to TV series co-creator was sparked by her unique approach to narrating her experiences in a personal voice, akin to the style of Julie & Julia. The concept of adapting her memoir into a television show was well-received early on, with Warner Bros. quickly showing interest. Chozick and Plec, alongside executive producer Greg Berlanti, shaped the series to focus on the camaraderie and challenges faced by female journalists, deliberately steering away from rehashing the 2016 election.

Adapting to the Contemporary Political Landscape

The dynamic political landscape necessitated constant updates to the storyline and dialogue to reflect current issues, such as abortion rights. Chozick, alongside consultants like CNN's Abby Phillip, ensured the series remained relevant and authentic, drawing on personal experiences and those of her colleagues. The character of Kimberlyn, crafted with care, aims to present a nuanced portrayal of Black conservative women in media.

Exploring New Frontiers in Journalism

The Girls on the Bus also delves into the evolving face of journalism, represented by the character Lola, a school shooting survivor turned influential TikTok content creator. This character embodies the shift towards new media platforms, challenging traditional journalistic values and practices. Through Lola's journey, the series invites viewers to consider the impact of social media on news reporting and the personal struggles of those who become inadvertent public figures.

As The Girls on the Bus makes its debut, it promises to ignite conversations about the role of gender, media, and politics in shaping public discourse. By blending real-life inspirations with fictional storytelling, Chozick and her team offer a compelling look at the trials and triumphs of women on the campaign trail, encouraging viewers to reflect on the ever-changing landscape of political journalism.