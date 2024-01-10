en English
Education

From Bullying to Beacon of Hope: Kylie Coxon’s ‘Struck- A Story of Getting Back Up’

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
From Bullying to Beacon of Hope: Kylie Coxon's 'Struck- A Story of Getting Back Up'

In the wake of relentless bullying during her high school years, Kylie Coxon, a former student from Granby, found an unexpected sanctuary in crafting words into evocative verses. Her challenging experiences, once a source of distress, have been repurposed into a beacon of hope and strength for others enduring similar trials. ‘Struck- A Story of Getting Back Up,’ a 90-page book penned by Coxon, is a testament to her journey of resilience and overcoming adversity.

From Pain to Poetry

The book, an amalgamation of poignant poems, vivid photographs, and expressive illustrations, started as a therapeutic outlet for Coxon. It has since evolved into a medium to raise awareness about pressing issues that are often shrouded in silence. The title ‘Struck- A Story of Getting Back Up’ is derived from one of Coxon’s own poems, encapsulating the essence of prevailing over adversity.

A Light in the Darkness of Bullying and Suicide

Within the book’s pages, Coxon courageously addresses the raw and often unspoken themes of bullying and suicide awareness. She wields her pen not just to express her own trials but also to articulate the silent cries of countless others who bear the brunt of such adversities. Her hope is that her book will serve as a ray of hope in the dark corridors of despair.

Committed to a Noble Cause

While ‘Struck- A Story of Getting Back Up’ stands as a proud testament to Coxon’s strength and resilience, her commitment to the cause does not end with the book’s publication. She has pledged to donate all the proceeds from her book sales to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This act further underscores her dedication to not just raising awareness about these issues but also actively contributing towards their mitigation.

For those grappling with their own battles, Coxon’s message is clear: Do not give up. Push through the challenges. Her book, available for purchase on Amazon, serves as both a call to action and a reminder that no one is alone in their struggles. This aligns with larger support systems such as the Suicide and Crisis Hotline, available 24/7 at the dial of 988.

0
Education Mental Health Crisis United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

