en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

From Barracks to Boardrooms: The Rise of Veterans in the Corporate World

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
From Barracks to Boardrooms: The Rise of Veterans in the Corporate World

As the dust of the annual exodus of approximately 200,000 veterans from the U.S military settles, a recent trend is emerging in the corporate world: a growing interest in hiring veterans. This inclination is not only taking root in America but is also spreading worldwide, buoyed by the belief that the military’s discipline and commitment can inspire greater effort and productivity in the workplace.

Unemployment Rates and the Veteran Appeal

At a time when the unemployment rate for former service members stands at a mere 2.9%—significantly lower than the overall U.S. rate—this development is particularly noteworthy. It not only underscores the value that employers place on military experience, but also serves as an impetus for companies to actively seek out veterans.

Workplace Satisfaction in Post-Pandemic America

This development dovetails with a broader discourse on workplace satisfaction, as U.S. employees express greater dissatisfaction compared to the pandemic period. The introduction of veterans, who are renowned for their resilience, adaptability, and team-oriented mindset, could provide a much-needed morale boost and foster a more cohesive work environment.

The Changing Landscape of Work

Meanwhile, the landscape of work continues to evolve, with return-to-office mandates impacting working mothers and companies reinventing layoff practices by providing advance notice to employees. The inclusion of veterans in the workforce, with their proven leadership skills and ability to handle high-pressure situations, could be a significant factor in navigating these changes.

Global Events and Civilian Workforce

As the world grapples with significant events such as a powerful earthquake in Japan and the U.S. military grounding its fleet of Osprey aircraft following a crash, the narrative of veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce continues to unfold. Moreover, with ongoing discussions around minimum wage in the U.K. compared to the U.S., the role of veterans in the workforce becomes even more pertinent.

The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Centers (HRVECs), in partnership with military installations and local Chambers of Commerce, have been proactive in facilitating this transition. By hosting Career Summits, DoD Skillbridge EXPOs, Executive Military Transition Seminars, and Workshops, they provide opportunities for military families, active-duty service members, and veterans to connect with businesses, universities, government agencies, and veteran service organizations.

In conclusion, as the corporate world increasingly recognizes the value of military experience, veterans are poised to make a significant impact in the civilian workforce. Their unique skills and perspectives could indeed be the catalyst for a more disciplined, dedicated, and productive workplace.

0
Business Military United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tesla's Cybertruck: A Journey from Concept to Production Amidst Challenges

By Justice Nwafor

Predicting S&P 500's Top-Performing Stocks for 2024: An Insightful Analysis

By María Alejandra Trujillo

RBI Enhances Bulk Deposit Limits for Urban Cooperative Banks

By Rafia Tasleem

India Achieves Record Income Tax Returns Filing, Bolstered by Digital Tools

By Rafia Tasleem

Nespresso Challenges Keurig's Reign in the U.S. Single-Serve Coffee Po ...
@Business · 3 mins
Nespresso Challenges Keurig's Reign in the U.S. Single-Serve Coffee Po ...
heart comment 0
Healthcare Premiums Emerge as Top Employee Benefit in 2024: A Shift in Retention Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

Healthcare Premiums Emerge as Top Employee Benefit in 2024: A Shift in Retention Strategies
Anand Mahindra Foresees India’s Rise in Global Supply-Chain, Challenging China’s Dominance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anand Mahindra Foresees India's Rise in Global Supply-Chain, Challenging China's Dominance
2024 Global Financial Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities

By Nitish Verma

2024 Global Financial Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities
The Great Resignation: Why Record Numbers of CEOs Stepped Down in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

The Great Resignation: Why Record Numbers of CEOs Stepped Down in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
1 min
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
2 mins
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
3 mins
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
3 mins
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
3 mins
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert
3 mins
R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert
Moana Hope and Maria Thattil Spend New Year's Eve in Hospital Supporting Ailing Ahi
3 mins
Moana Hope and Maria Thattil Spend New Year's Eve in Hospital Supporting Ailing Ahi
Healthcare Premiums Emerge as Top Employee Benefit in 2024: A Shift in Retention Strategies
4 mins
Healthcare Premiums Emerge as Top Employee Benefit in 2024: A Shift in Retention Strategies
David Warner Reflects on 'Sandpapergate' Scandal Ahead of Final Test
4 mins
David Warner Reflects on 'Sandpapergate' Scandal Ahead of Final Test
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app