From Air Force Acquisition to Staff Historian: The Journey of Brian Duddy

Brian Duddy, a retired Lieutenant Colonel with an illustrious history in the United States Air Force, has embarked on a new mission as the staff historian at the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) History Office. Duddy, a graduate of the Reserve Officer's Training Corp at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, spent 24 years in acquisition. His responsibilities extended far beyond just flying planes; he was tasked with the critical job of purchasing aircraft.

Duddy's Journey in the Air Force

Over the years, Duddy's career in the Air Force took him to various roles, including that of an instructor and a program manager. He retired from active duty only to continue serving his country in a civilian role at the Acquisition Center of Excellence. His rich experience and in-depth knowledge of the Air Force's workings are now being put to use at the AFMC History Office.

Preserving the Past, Informing the Future

As the staff historian, Duddy's responsibilities include documenting current command activities in order to preserve the decision-making processes and rationale for future reference. His work is a blend of archiving, conducting special studies, and analyzing military decisions, particularly those tied to technology. One of his notable works is tracing the evolution of the F-16 fighter jet, a project that allowed him to reflect on the consistent design process across time.

From Military Service to Authorship

Beyond his military career, Duddy is also an accomplished author. He has published a history book about the Donald Woodward Airport and a work based on a World War II soldier's diaries and letters. Currently, he is working on a Cold War adventure novel. His passion for aviation, which has been a driving force throughout his military service, continues to inspire his pursuits outside of active duty.