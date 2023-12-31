en English
From a Denny’s Booth to Trillion-Dollar Giant: The Journey of Nvidia

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:14 pm EST
When Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of Nvidia, began his venture in a modest booth at a local Denny’s, he couldn’t have fathomed that his startup would morph into a trillion-dollar behemoth. Three decades later, Nvidia’s market cap has rocketed past the $1 trillion mark for the first time, making it one of the world’s most valuable companies.

The Journey of Nvidia

Forecasted to witness a nearly 70% growth in earnings over the forthcoming year, Nvidia’s success story has created millionaires within its ranks. However, Huang cautioned his team against complacency, given the narrowing competitive gap with rivals AMD and Intel, who are making significant strides in the realm of AI chips.

AI: The Future of Tech

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as the next frontier in the tech industry. The AI market is expected to cross the $1 trillion mark before 2030, presenting lucrative investment opportunities. Nvidia and Microsoft are two prominent players in this sector. Nvidia, with a 90% market share in AI chips, has witnessed its stock surge by 237% this year and recorded a 206% revenue growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has made significant investments in AI, including a 49% stake in OpenAI. The tech giant has incorporated AI features across its product lineup and posted revenue growth of 13% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. With such massive potential for earnings in AI, both Nvidia and Microsoft present compelling investment options for 2024 and beyond.

Nvidia: A Potential AI Manufacturing Hub

In this era of heightened focus on the tech industry, companies are grappling with both opportunities and challenges. Amid increasing political scrutiny and the tech industry becoming a part of geopolitical dialogues, Nvidia is considering Malaysia as a potential hub for artificial intelligence manufacturing.

As the tech and financial sectors continue to evolve, Nvidia’s journey offers valuable insights into the challenges and rewards of building a startup into a trillion-dollar company.

Business United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

