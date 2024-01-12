Frisco UFO Burns Down: A Landmark Lost to Flames in North Carolina’s Outer Banks

On a quiet Wednesday night, the Outer Banks of North Carolina lost an iconic landmark. The Frisco UFO, also known as the Futuro House, succumbed to an unexpected fire. This silver spaceship-like structure, a popular attraction in Frisco, was known for its unique design, intriguing history, and diverse uses, making it a cherished part of the local community.

The Futuro House: A Beacon of Eccentric Charm

The Futuro House was designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen in the 1970s. With its quirky and futuristic appeal, the structure quickly gained popularity. It was one of only 63 Futuro Houses remaining worldwide, making its loss a significant blow to architectural heritage. The Frisco UFO was originally ordered from the Whole Earth Catalog by a Baltimore doctor and his wife in 1972. Over the years, it donned many hats, serving as the headquarters for the Buxton Fire Department, a meeting hall for the Girl Scouts, and even a hot dog stand.

Leroy Reynolds: The Extraterrestrial Landlord

One of the former owners of the Frisco UFO, Leroy Reynolds, was particularly known for his lively engagement with tourists. He would often dress up in an alien mask, adding to the structure’s eccentric charm. Reynolds’ playful persona and the unique character of the Futuro House made it a must-visit spot for both locals and tourists alike.

The End of an Era

The cause of the fire that led to the Futuro House’s demise remains unknown. However, no human casualties were reported, a small consolation amidst the loss. The Frisco UFO withstood hurricanes and storms over the years, a testament to its sturdiness and resilience. Its destruction marks the end of an era for the Hatteras Island community. The event has deeply affected the local community, with many viewing it as a symbol of the changing character of the Outer Banks. As investigations continue and the ashes of the Futuro House cool, the memory of the Frisco UFO continues to live on in the hearts of those who admired its quirky charm.