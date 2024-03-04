Frisco, Texas Shines as Host for Star-Studded ACM Awards with Global Music Icons

Frisco, Texas, once again captures the spotlight as it prepares to host the Academy of Country Music Awards, showcasing a blend of music's global superstars and beloved country icons in the heart of Texas. ACM CEO Damon Whiteside and Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones express excitement for the event's return to The Star District, promising an unforgettable experience for country music enthusiasts.

ACM Awards: A Symphony of Stars in Texas

The Academy of Country Music Awards have found a harmonious home in Frisco, Texas, with the Ford Center at The Star District setting the stage for this grand celebration. According to ACM CEO Damon Whiteside, the partnership with Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Dick Clark Productions, and Executive Producer Raj Kapoor aims to elevate this year's event, making it an essential destination for fans. Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones echoes this sentiment, highlighting the vibrant connection between Texas and country music's luminaries.

Unforgettable Moments and Musical Milestones

Last year's ceremony, hosted by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton, was a testament to the event's grandeur, featuring 18 performances from 25 artists and streaming live globally. Chris Stapleton took home the coveted entertainer of the year award, with HARDY securing multiple accolades for "wait in the truck" alongside Lainey Wilson, who also shone brightly with awards for female artist and album of the year. This year promises even more unforgettable moments and musical milestones.

Tickets and Anticipation Build

With pre-sale tickets available to ACM A-List subscribers from March 6 and general sales starting March 8 at SeatGeek, anticipation builds for what is dubbed Country Music's Party of the Year. While details on hosts, nominees, and performers are still forthcoming, the promise of an unparalleled celebration has fans and artists alike marking their calendars for an event not to be missed.

This year's ACM Awards not only signify the ongoing love affair between Texas and country music but also underscore Frisco's growing reputation as a cultural and entertainment hub. As the event draws near, the excitement underscores the enduring appeal of country music and its power to bring together fans from around the globe. As Frisco prepares to roll out the red carpet, the ACM Awards are set to create new memories, celebrate outstanding achievements, and perhaps, set new records in the annals of country music history.