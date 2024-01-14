Friona, Texas Faces Job Market Shift as Lack of Affordable Child Care Impacts In-Person Workforce

Tucked away in the Texas Panhandle lies Friona, a town diligently fueled by its working-class populace. This town of around 4,100 souls, like many across America, has felt the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic—especially in the form of a dwindling interest in in-person jobs. An unexpected culprit behind this decline? A glaring lack of affordable child care.

Advertisment

Friona’s Child Care Crisis

Prior to recent developments, Parmer County, which includes Friona, had no day care centers. This stark absence forced parents to commute long distances for child care or to drop out of the workforce entirely. With the annual cost of child care in Texas swinging between $6,000 to $11,000, the financial strain on families has been palpable. According to the Center of American Progress, a staggering 63% of rural Texas families reside in child care deserts, areas where access to affordable, quality child care is scarce or non-existent.

Happy Tribe Academy: A Beacon of Hope

Advertisment

Recognizing this deep-seated issue was not only impacting families, but was also creating a ripple effect on local businesses, the Amarillo Area Foundation stepped in. The foundation awarded a grant that facilitated the birth of Friona's first day care center, the Happy Tribe Academy, in November. This grant, amounting to over $114,000, covered the cost of renovating the town's former Girl Scout building, which now serves as a sanctuary of early education and care.

The Happy Tribe Academy, with the capacity to accommodate up to 42 children, currently serves 11 children, leaving room for growth. This development has not only provided much-needed relief for parents but has also reinvigorated local businesses by enabling more parents to re-enter the workforce.

Addressing a Widespread Issue

Yet, despite this significant stride, the issue of child care deserts remains far-reaching and systemic changes will demand a multi-faceted approach. Key to this will be the support of community and businesses, alongside legislative action. It's noteworthy that the Texas Legislature missed an opportunity to fund child care providers with a $2.3 billion proposal that was omitted from the final budget last year. Hence, while the Happy Tribe Academy represents a beacon of hope, it also illustrates the scale of the challenge that lies ahead.