Frieze L.A. 2023 Opens with A-List Celebs and Strong Sales, Slimmer but Mightier

On the evidence of its first few hours, Frieze L.A.'s fifth edition was perhaps the busiest yet. By noon on Thursday's VIP day, aisles were approaching maximum capacity, with 12 p.m. ticketholders forced to wait as the late 10 a.m. guests continued to pour into the venue. The fair, which takes place from February 29th to March 3rd at the Santa Monica Airport, hit a bustling peak early on and maintained its lively atmosphere throughout the day. And though the day started out dreary and cold, the sun peeked out by mid-afternoon and helped keep up the good spirits. One factor was undeniable from the offset: Transactions were aplenty. "Today has been our most successful first day at Frieze L.A. since the first year of the fair," remarked Hauser & Wirth's president Marc Payot.

With more than 95 exhibitors, the fair is smaller than the previous year's tally of 120, with the organizers ditching its two-building model for a single tent, which possibly contributed to the jam-packed spaces. A-list celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr., Ariel Emanuel, Will Ferrell, Rob Lowe, and Owen Wilson, were spotted among VIP guests.

High-Profile Sales and Exhibits

The fifth edition of Frieze Los Angeles featured 95 exhibitors with reports of seven-figure sales during the VIP preview day. Notable sales included a large-scale drawing by Richard Serra for $2m, Robert Longo's work for $1.6m, and Anselm Kiefer's painting for €1.3m. Several other galleries also reported significant sales, showcasing a strong local contingency with around 40% of galleries from the greater Los Angeles area. The fair's new layout received positive feedback, offering a manageable size for visitors to engage with galleries and enjoy the event.

Celebrity Sightings and Impact

The opening day of Frieze L.A. 2023 saw a vibrant crowd during the VIP preview, with celebrities like Robert Downey Jr, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Ferrell, and Matthew McConaughey in attendance. The fair featured 98 galleries, down from 130 the previous year, all under one tent for better accessibility. Dealers reported robust sales, with Hauser Wirth selling 14 works, including a painting by Firelei Baez for $415,000. Other notable sales included works by Mark Bradford, Rita Ackermann, and John Chamberlain. Gagosian and Perrotin galleries also reported strong sales, with a focus on artists like Lauren Halsey and Gregor Hildebrandt. The Focus section highlighted emerging galleries, such as Pt 2 gallery presenting Muzae Sesay's captivating paintings. Make Room showcased Yeni Mao's large-scale sculptural installation based on tunnels in Mexicali.

Looking Ahead: Frieze L.A.'s Future

As Frieze Los Angeles wraps up its fifth edition, the art world is already looking ahead to next year. The success of this year's fair, despite a smaller number of exhibitors, speaks volumes about the quality of work on display and the appetite of collectors and art enthusiasts alike. The presence of high-profile celebrities not only adds glamour to the event but also underscores the fair's importance in the cultural landscape. With strong sales and positive feedback on its new layout, Frieze L.A. is poised for continued success in the years to come, solidifying its place as a key event in the international art calendar.