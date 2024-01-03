Friedman Real Estate Invests in Detroit’s Office Market with Renaissance Center Acquisition

In a bold move that signals confidence in the future of Detroit’s office market, Friedman Real Estate has purchased two towers of the city’s iconic Renaissance Center. The acquisition from a New Jersey utility company took place in December, amidst a market downturn characterized by increased vacancy rates and decreased leasing prices.

Friedman Real Estate’s Investment in Detroit

The two towers, known as Tower 500 and Tower 600, present a contrasting occupancy situation. Tower 500 is fully occupied by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, which has signed a long-term lease extension. Conversely, Tower 600 stands largely vacant, offering an opportunity for Friedman Real Estate to demonstrate its strategic prowess in leasing and property management.

This investment by Friedman Real Estate—known for its expertise in repositioning assets during challenging times—comes at a moment of uncertainty in the office market. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a shift toward remote and hybrid work, leading to a reduction in demand for office space. Detroit’s office vacancy rate rose to 19% in the third quarter, up from 14% the previous year, and lease prices fell by 4%.

Future of Detroit’s Office Market

Despite these daunting figures, Friedman Real Estate remains optimistic about the office market’s future. The company believes that the shift towards remote work has been overstated and sees potential in re-leasing the vacant tower. This optimism is reflected in Detroit’s workday population, which stands at 45% of pre-pandemic levels, and the city’s active nightlife and weekend scene.

The future of Detroit’s office space is set to expand further with the arrival of new ‘Class A’ office space in 2024. This expansion includes a 12-story office building at Dan Gilbert’s Hudson’s site, adding an additional 400,000 square feet to the market. The continued presence of General Motors, despite a decrease in its daily in-office workforce, also contributes to the perceived stability of the market.

Friedman Real Estate’s acquisition of the Renaissance Center towers is a significant endorsement of Detroit’s office market. Despite current challenges, this move indicates a belief in the city’s capacity for resilience and growth.