FREYR Battery Moves Headquarters to U.S., Paving Way for Strategic Opportunities

In a decisive move signaling commitment to the American market, FREYR Battery, Inc., a heralded developer of clean battery cell production, has successfully completed its redomiciliation from Luxembourg to the United States. The process, which took effect on December 31, 2023, saw the conversion of the company’s Ordinary Shares and Warrants into Common Stock and Warrants of a Delaware corporation, on a one-for-one basis.

Trading on New York Stock Exchange

Trading of FREYR’s Common Stock and Warrants under the same symbols on the New York Stock Exchange is set to commence as of today, January 2, 2024. This significant development was disclosed in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)—a document available on both FREYR’s official website and the SEC’s site.

Strategic Move for Long-term Shareholder Value

The Board of Directors at FREYR anticipates that this strategic relocation to the United States will foster long-term shareholder value. The move is expected to unveil potential strategic opportunities and benefits, thus reinforcing the company’s position in the market.

The Mission of FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery, Inc. is on a mission to decarbonize global energy and transportation systems. It is actively developing clean, cost-competitive batteries that are expected to revolutionize the energy storage systems, commercial mobility, and passenger electric vehicles markets. Notable projects include a Customer Qualification Plant in Norway and the Giga America battery manufacturing project in Georgia, USA.

However, it’s important to note that the forward-looking statements made in the press release carry inherent risks and uncertainties. The company has dutifully outlined these potential risks in various filings with the SEC, and it disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements outside of legal requirements.