Education

Fresno Unites in Commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Fresno Unites in Commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Central Valley in Fresno, California, is set to host a series of commemorative events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Notable among these are the Prayer Breakfast, organized by the West Fresno Ministerial Alliance and a special reception for the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Rev. Dr. M.L.K. Art, Essay and Speech Contest. The reception will be graced by the presence of 2024 City Council President Annalisa Perea and District 3 Councilmember Miguel Arias, with Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher delivering the keynote speech.

Spotlight on Performances and Speeches

The ceremony will be further enriched by performances from the FUSD Black Student Union and King Elementary School Dancers. The event roster also shines a spotlight on speeches by renowned figures such as Rev. Dr. Robert M. Franklin, President Emeritus of Morehouse College, and Dr. Kimberly Armstrong, President of Clovis Community College.

Awards and Community March

As part of the celebrations, awards for educational and community leadership will be presented, including the esteemed Les Kimber Community Service Award. A highlight of the day will be a march that begins at St. John’s Cathedral, proceeds to Fresno City Hall, and culminates at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium for the Commemoration Program.

Fresno State Commemoration

Adding to the day’s events is the Fresno State Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration. This is being presented by the African American Programs and Services Cross Cultural and Gender Center and will take place at the Ellipse Gallery in the Fresno State Library.

The series of events is a testament to the enduring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., and the efforts of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Committee, an all-volunteer group that has been a significant grassroots force for 40 years, in keeping his memory alive.

Education Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

