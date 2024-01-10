en English
Society

Fresno Set to Repeal 30-Year Ban on Lowrider Cruising, Embracing Latino Culture

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
Fresno Set to Repeal 30-Year Ban on Lowrider Cruising, Embracing Latino Culture

After more than three decades of prohibition, the city of Fresno is on the verge of welcoming back a cherished pastime of its Latino community: lowrider cruising. The potential revocation of a long-standing ban, introduced by Councilmember Luis Chavez, resonates deeply with the state law signed by Governor Newsom last year. This law greenlights cruising statewide while effectively preventing cities from upholding or introducing bans.

Lowriding: A Cultural Staple and Form of Self-Expression

Lowrider cruising, a practice of driving customized cars with lowered suspension and intricate paint jobs, has been outlawed in Fresno for over 30 years. The ban has often been associated with negative stereotypes, linking the activity to gang involvement and criminal behavior. Despite this, enthusiasts like Efren Gallardo argue that lowriding is far more than a mere pastime. It’s a form of self-expression and a positive community activity, often leading to charitable acts such as toy drives and clothing donations for the less fortunate.

A Significant Gesture in a Majority-Hispanic City

The proposal to lift the ban is viewed as a significant step in honoring and removing the stigma from this cultural practice, particularly in a majority-Hispanic city like Fresno. In anticipation of the ordinance’s final approval, plans for a cruising event have already started, and the city’s existing ‘no cruising’ signs might soon be a thing of the past.

Lowrider Cruising Vs. Car Sideshows

Unlike dangerous car sideshows, which have been the focus of recent police crackdowns, lowrider cruising is a peaceful and joyous tradition. This move by the city council underscores the difference between these two activities, highlighting the positive, community-building aspect of lowrider cruising. Fresno’s residents may soon legally enjoy this tradition once again, signaling a turning point in the city’s stance towards this distinct aspect of its cultural heritage.

Society United States
