Society

Fresno Mission CEO’s 24-Hour Sit-In: A Call to Action Against Homelessness

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Fresno Mission CEO’s 24-Hour Sit-In: A Call to Action Against Homelessness

In a bold move to spark conversations about homelessness and raise funds for the Fresno Mission, CEO Matthew Dildine spent 24 hours on a bench in Fresno, California. The event, live-streamed on Fresno Mission’s Facebook page, saw Dildine engaging with community members, sharing their concerns, and drawing attention to the pressing issue of homelessness.

Community Engagement on a Bench

Dildine’s sit-in, far from being a solitary endeavor, was a community event. He interacted with a variety of individuals, most notably a woman who voiced her struggles with the housing system. His survival during the 24-hour period was solely dependent on the generosity of the community, with donations ranging from blankets and hoodies to pizza and a beanie.

A Beacon of Support for the Homeless

Throughout the event, Dildine consistently emphasized the scarcity of housing and resources as the foremost challenges the homeless population confronts. Currently, Fresno Mission provides shelter to approximately 300-400 individuals every night. With the addition of a new building, the organization hopes to double its sheltering capacity.

Skepticism about Governmental Approach

In a poignant critique of the existing efforts to combat homelessness, Dildine expressed doubt about the efficacy of California’s current strategies. He underscored that the solutions to homelessness were unlikely to emerge from Sacramento or Washington, D.C.

Fundraiser for Year-Round Services

The proceeds from the fundraiser are earmarked for supporting Fresno Mission’s year-round services. These services include providing shelter, resources, and food to the homeless community. With this initiative, Dildine has not only shed light on the plight of the homeless but also highlighted the critical role of community involvement in addressing this issue.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

