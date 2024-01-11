en English
Agriculture

Fresno Madera Farm Credit Returns Record $19.4 Million to Member Borrowers Amid Agricultural Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:48 pm EST
Fresno Madera Farm Credit Returns Record $19.4 Million to Member Borrowers Amid Agricultural Challenges

In a remarkable move, Fresno Madera Farm Credit, a leading cooperative in the agricultural sector, has announced that it will return a record-breaking sum of $19.4 million to its member borrowers. This decision, a testament to the board’s comprehensive understanding of the economic trials endured by its members, comes amid several challenges faced by farmers in the San Joaquin Valley. These challenges include higher production costs, diminished profitability due to lower prices for various crops, and complications arising from harvesting.

Patronage Returns as Relief

The cooperative’s decision to amplify this year’s patronage distribution signifies an effort to provide financial relief to its members. The return amount, which equates to 1% of each member’s average daily borrowing for the year 2023, is indicative of the board’s deep understanding of the economic landscape. This move is in keeping with the cooperative’s tradition of annually returning surplus earnings to its members.

Fresno Madera Farm Credit’s Response to Agricultural Challenges

Farmers in the region have been navigating a maze of adversities. Despite record rainfall leading to lower water costs, they have been grappling with soaring interest rates and surging input costs, particularly for fertilizers. The implementation of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act has also forced farmers to cut back on water usage, resulting in land lying fallow.

Looking Ahead: Water Allocation for Agriculture

In light of these ongoing issues, the California Department of Water Resources announced a preliminary allocation of 10% to water agencies in December 2023. This allocation will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the future of agricultural practices in the region. While this return from Fresno Madera Farm Credit is a welcome relief for farmers, it also highlights the need for sustainable solutions to the myriad challenges currently plaguing the agricultural sector.

Agriculture Economy United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

