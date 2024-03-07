French Hospital's Swanson Family Chapel Welcomes 'Ribbon of Hope' Stained Glass Windows

At French Hospital Medical Center's Swanson Family Chapel, a significant artistic endeavor is transforming the space into a beacon of hope and reflection. The chapel is being adorned with 29 intricately designed stained glass windows, dubbed "Ribbon of Hope," a project spearheaded by artist Elizabeth Devereaux and backed by philanthropists Bill and Cheryl Swanson. This initiative aims to offer comfort and spiritual solace to patients, staff, and the community alike.

Artistic Vision Meets Community Support

Elizabeth Devereaux, a renowned stained glass artist from Chico, has dedicated three years to crafting these vibrant windows, which collectively cover 700 square feet. Each panel, weighing approximately 250 pounds, is not just an artistic expression but a labor of love and commitment to enhancing the chapel's spiritual environment. "I really love working in a space where there's a spiritual aspect to it, and you can bring something that deepens or inspires or comforts people," Devereaux stated, emphasizing the project's mission to foster an ambiance of hope and peace.

The Swanson Family's Generous Contribution

The Swanson Family Chapel owes its existence to the generous donation of $2.75 million from Bill and Cheryl Swanson, who envisioned the chapel as a gift to their community. Their connection to the hospital became personal when Bill underwent a procedure at French Hospital, during which he learned of the staff's need for a dedicated space for prayer and reflection. This realization spurred the Swansons to fund the chapel, which can accommodate up to 65 people, including patient gurneys, and features a unique bell tower with a cast bell installed in October 2021.

A Space for Hope and Healing

The installation of the "Ribbon of Hope" stained glass windows marks a pivotal moment for the Swanson Family Chapel, enriching the hospital's capacity to serve as a sanctuary for healing and spiritual care. This project underscores the importance of community support and the impact of art in healthcare settings, offering a place of solace and contemplation for those facing medical challenges, their families, and the dedicated staff.

The unveiling of these windows not only beautifies the chapel but embodies the collective aspirations, faith, and resilience of the hospital community. As patients and staff witness the light filtering through the colorful glass, casting vibrant patterns within the sacred space, the "Ribbon of Hope" will stand as a testament to the power of art, generosity, and faith in nurturing the human spirit amidst life's trials.