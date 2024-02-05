Freight Railroads Face Policy Challenges and Uncertainty in 2024

The freight rail industry, as explored in the February 2024 issue of Railway Age, is standing at a crossroads of policy challenges and uncertainties. At the heart of the discourse is the question of whether Congress will tighten the reins on rail safety regulations following the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in February 2023. The incident, while miraculously sparing human lives, unleashed a toxic chemical plume, drawing national focus onto rail safety and sparking Congressional debates on the necessity of additional oversight and regulations such as the Railway Safety Act (S. 576).

Departure of STB Chairman Raises Questions

The impending departure of Surface Transportation Board (STB) Chairman, Martin J. Oberman, in 2024, has also stirred up speculations regarding future oversight and regulatory direction for railroads and their clientele. Oberman's tenure, characterized by a heightened focus on the common carrier obligation of railroads and addressing contentious issues like rail service embargoes and shipper complaints, leaves significant shoes to fill.

The Future of Public Investment in Freight Rail Projects

Another key area in the spotlight is the future of public investment in freight rail projects, notably the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program administered by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA). With the current surface transportation authorization nearing its expiration in FY 2026, the industry is on tenterhooks to see if this program will continue to receive substantial funding.