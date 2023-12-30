en English
Freezing Drizzle and Snow Showers Expected for Illinois and Indiana

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:23 pm EST
The weather forecast predicts an incoming spell of light precipitation across Northwestern Illinois, with a potential onset of freezing drizzle. This weather event is further expected to evolve into snow showers on Sunday, however, the implications on road conditions are anticipated to be minimal during the daylight hours.

Freezing Drizzle and Fog Predicament

Residents in the Chicago area are bracing for a morning characterized by freezing drizzle and fog, with temperatures hovering around or slightly below the freezing point. The fog, coupled with sub-zero temperatures, could potentially freeze, thereby creating slick spots on the roadways and making morning commutes precarious.

Snow Showers on New Year’s Eve

As temperatures rise to around 40 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies, the evening heralds the return of cloud cover, introducing the possibility of snow on New Year’s Eve. Light snow is forecasted to affect parts of the region overnight and into Sunday.

Lake Effect Snow in Northwest Indiana

For residents in Northwest Indiana, the weather phenomenon of lake effect snow is expected to linger into Sunday night. The wind chill values during this period are predicted to plunge into the teens to low 20s, ushering in a chilly Monday with highs in the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Overall, the weather for Northwestern Illinois and Indiana (denoted by weather codes ILwx and INwx) calls for preparedness for potentially slippery conditions due to the freezing drizzle and awareness of the continued lake effect snow into the night. As we step into the New Year, the weather appears to be a mix of sun, snow, and sub-zero temperatures, painting a frosty picture for the first week of 2024.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

