Freestyle Digital Media Acquires VOD Rights to 'Hendrie' Documentary Featuring Phil Hendrie

Freestyle Digital Media has officially acquired the North American VOD rights to 'Hendrie', a documentary that explores the life and career of groundbreaking talk radio comic Phil Hendrie. The film, directed by Patrick Reynolds, dives deep into Hendrie's unique approach to satirizing the radio industry from 1990 to 2006, featuring insights from notable personalities such as Bill Hader and Judd Apatow.

Revolutionizing Radio Comedy

'The Phil Hendrie Show' was unlike anything on the airwaves during its run, thanks to Hendrie's inventive use of character work and satire to comment on societal issues. This documentary not only covers Hendrie's professional journey but also the personal challenges he faced while pushing the boundaries of traditional radio. Through candid interviews and archival footage, viewers will get an inside look at the creative process of one of radio's most enigmatic figures.

Star-Studded Narration and Insight

Beyond Hendrie's own narration, the film features a host of comedians and actors such as Kevin Pollak, Henry Rollins, and Dana Gould, all sharing their admiration and personal anecdotes related to Hendrie's influence on comedy and radio. The documentary provides a rare opportunity to hear from industry giants on why Phil Hendrie's work remains relevant and groundbreaking, years after he left the airwaves.

Legacy and Release Details

Set for release on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms worldwide, including DVD, starting March 15, the documentary aims to reintroduce Hendrie's genius to both old fans and new audiences. Through Reynolds' and Brady's collaborative effort, 'Hendrie' promises to be an engaging watch, highlighting the lasting impact of Phil Hendrie's daring to be different in a medium that was often resistant to change.

As 'Hendrie' prepares to make its digital debut, it stands as a testament to the enduring power of creativity in the face of adversity. Phil Hendrie's legacy, as showcased in this documentary, continues to inspire comedians and broadcasters alike, proving that true innovation knows no bounds.