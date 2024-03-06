Freehub and Sedona Film Festival Team Up for Mountain Biking Cinema Night

Freehub Media and the Sedona International Film Festival are joining forces to host an unparalleled evening dedicated to mountain biking films, titled 'Freehub PRESENTS: A Mountain Bike Film Festival'. Set to take place at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on March 8, with showings at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., this event promises to showcase the pinnacle of mountain biking cinema. The collaboration aims to celebrate the sport's community, culture, and the art of filmmaking.

Innovative Films on Display

The festival will feature an eclectic mix of films, including a creative arthouse film set in the Italian Alps, a story about Indigenous riders in Squamish exploring their connection to the land, and a visually stunning piece from Quebec that captures the beauty of seasonal transitions. These films represent the work of both established and emerging filmmakers in the mountain biking world, highlighting the sport's diverse narratives and breathtaking landscapes.

A Night of Community and Support

Attendees are invited to join the celebration of mountain biking's rich culture and compelling storytelling at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. With tickets priced at $15, proceeds will go towards supporting the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival. This event not only offers an opportunity for fans to enjoy high-quality mountain biking films but also supports the broader mountain biking community in Sedona.

Event Details and Tickets

For those interested in attending 'Freehub PRESENTS: A Mountain Bike Film Festival', tickets can be obtained by calling 928-282-1177 or visiting the Sedona Film Festival website. The event is a testament to the growing popularity and appreciation of mountain biking cinema, providing a platform for filmmakers to share their passion and stories with a wider audience. The partnership between Freehub Media and the Sedona International Film Festival underscores the shared commitment to promoting the sport and its vibrant community.

As the lights dim and the films begin to roll, 'Freehub PRESENTS' will not just be a celebration of mountain biking's visual storytelling but a rallying point for enthusiasts, filmmakers, and the community at large. This event is set to be a significant milestone in the recognition and appreciation of the artistry and adventure inherent in mountain biking culture.