Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Welcomes 2024 with Leadership Changes

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners in Minnesota has welcomed 2024 with pivotal leadership changes. Brad Edwin, the 1st District Commissioner, has been elected as chairman, and John Forman, the 3rd District Commissioner, has been chosen as vice chairman. Interestingly, these roles were flipped in the preceding year, marking a significant shift in the board’s structure.

Edwin’s Rise to Chairmanship

Edwin, who first joined the board in 2020 and secured reelection in 2022, is stepping into his inaugural term as chairman. His nomination was put forth by Chris Shoff, the 4th District Commissioner. Dawn Kaasa, the 2nd District Commissioner, also nominated Shoff, a past chairman, indicating her confidence in his abilities. However, Shoff graciously withdrew his nomination, preferring to see a rotation in positions, thus paving the way for Edwin’s appointment.

Vice Chairmanship and Other Nominations

For the vice chairmanship, Kaasa nominated Forman, while Edwin put forth the name of Nicole Eckstrom, the 5th District Commissioner. In a move reflecting unity and camaraderie within the board, Eckstrom stepped back from her nomination, allowing Forman to assume the role.

Annual Actions and Assignments

The board also confirmed an array of annual actions, including the establishment of banking arrangements, the allocation of petty cash funds, and the assignment of responsibilities to various board committees. Notably, Eckstrom received a new assignment on the Blue Earth-One Watershed One Plan board. The Albert Lea Tribune was designated as the official county newspaper for legal publications, and there was deliberation on the electronic dissemination of information regarding transportation projects. In terms of agriculture, crop damage rates for 2024 were set.

Further Developments

The board also appointed delegates for the Association of Minnesota Counties, created an absentee ballot board for the upcoming 2024 elections, graciously accepted donations, renewed several contracts for services, and confirmed the meeting schedules for the year. In a triumphant note, the board confirmed the successful completion of improvements to County Ditch J21, Branch A, which came under budget, exemplifying responsible fiscal management.

