Free Tax Assistance Offered at Santa Fe Community College

In a collaborative move, Santa Fe Community College and the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide have teamed up to offer free tax assistance and preparation services during the tax season. The initiative, which is set to run from January 29 to April 15, will exclude the spring break period from March 25 to April 1. The assistance will be stationed in rooms 408 and 410 of the college’s main building.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program

Known as the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program is powered by community volunteers. These volunteers lend their time and expertise to help individuals navigate the often daunting task of tax preparation.

Scope and Limitations

While the volunteers are equipped to handle a wide range of tax-related issues, there are certain areas they won’t cover. These include complex tax matters like rental income, married filing separately, royalty income, casualty losses, or self-employment returns exceeding $35,000.

Essential Documents and Registration

Individuals who wish to avail of this service need to come prepared with the necessary documents. These include identification, Social Security or Tax Identification Numbers for all parties involved, bank details for transactions, income documents, and any supporting paperwork for potential deductions. Registrations for appointments can be done online via a provided link.

Given the high demand for this service, the community is encouraged to register early to secure a slot. This initiative not only eases the burden of tax season but also fosters a sense of community through volunteerism and mutual assistance.