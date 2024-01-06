en English
Free Haircuts at School No. 15: A Community Initiative to Boost Student Confidence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
It’s an ordinary day at School No. 15, an elementary school, until you walk into the staff lounge. Instead of the usual humdrum, you’re met with the buzz of clippers and the soft rustling of capes. Welcome to the impromptu barbershop of Brothers and Sisters Unisex Salon, a spectacle of community love and care.

Free Haircuts: A Boost to Student Confidence

The man behind the initiative is Devon Reynolds, a barber by profession, a philanthropist by choice. For the last seven years, Reynolds has been visiting various city schools, providing free haircuts to students. One such lucky recipient is Abdi Abdullahi, a first grader, who walked out of the makeshift barbershop with a smile that stretched from ear to ear, sporting a special zigzag design on his freshly cropped hair. The idea behind this initiative is simple yet profound: a good haircut can boost a student’s confidence, making them more engaged and receptive to learning.

Devon Reynolds: A Practitioner of Conscious Capitalism

Reynolds isn’t your ordinary barber; he’s a staunch practitioner of ‘conscious capitalism.’ He believes in running a business that not only turns a profit but also contributes positively to society. This belief has led him to engage in various community support activities. From running a food pantry to offering free haircuts to the homeless, organizing community events, and hosting political forums and health screenings, Reynolds’ contributions to the community are varied and impactful.

A Relief for Families Facing Economic Pressure

The free haircut service provided by Reynolds and his team is much more than a simple act of kindness. For families for whom a haircut can be a financial burden, this initiative is a relief. It not only helps students feel better about their appearance but also alleviates some of the economic pressure on their families. In a world where economic disparities are stark, initiatives like these help bring a smile on a child’s face and ease the worries of a parent.

Education Social Issues United States
BNN Correspondents

