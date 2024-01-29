Frederik Meijer Gardens: Michigan's Economic Powerhouse

The Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, a renowned attraction nestled in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has emerged as a significant economic propellant for the region. As per an economic report for 2023, the park's operations and visitor influx have jointly bolstered the local economy with an estimated annual contribution of $138 million. These figures encompass the operational and capital expenditures of the Gardens alongside the spending by the roughly 755,000 tourists who grace its premises each year. In turn, this economic activity sustains 1,167 jobs within the Gardens and the broader regional hospitality industry.

Meijer Gardens: A Powerhouse of Local Economy

President and CEO Charles Burke lauded the report, stating that it underlines the Gardens' instrumental role in fostering economic growth in West Michigan. The study, steered by Christian Glupker, a clinical affiliate professor of economics at Grand Valley State University, delved into the spending habits of 1,644 visitors. Through this meticulous research, it unveiled that the most substantial chunk of the economic impact, approximately $90.2 million, stems from direct and indirect visitor spending on dining, fuel, lodging, and shopping.

Visitor Spending: A Major Economic Contributor

The study’s findings revealed that visitors primarily attracted to Grand Rapids by the lure of Meijer Gardens, on average, spend $45.36 per person. However, this figure escalates to $56.13 for tourists originating from outside the local area. This propensity to spend among the visitors, notably those from outside Kent County, underscores the Gardens' pivotal role in stimulating local businesses and the hospitality sector.

A Magnet for Out-of-County Visitors

The report goes further to highlight that a staggering 62% of the visitors are not local residents of Kent County. This strong pull of the Meijer Gardens for out-of-county visitors amplifies its importance, not just as a cultural attraction, but also as an economic catalyst for the region. The park’s expansion, drawing a record estimated 755,000 visitors in 2023, plays a key part in this equation, making it an indispensable asset for Kent County's gross domestic product, contributing $77.6 million.