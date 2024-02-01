Frederick D. Haynes, III Takes the Helm of Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III, a Dallas pastor with over 40 years of service, has assumed the mantle as the new president and CEO of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition—an organization founded by Civil Rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson. Haynes' appointment comes as Rev. Jackson steps down due to health issues, leaving a legacy for Haynes to carry forward.

A New Era for Rainbow PUSH

Haynes, who has been deeply influenced by Jackson's dynamic leadership, plans to continue the organization's mission of promoting civil rights and social justice. He has also expressed his intentions to institutionalize the charisma of Jackson and expand the Coalition's work. Notably, Haynes will continue to serve as the senior pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, even as he leads the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Advocacy for Opportunity

At the Coalition's conference in Atlanta, Haynes stressed the importance of creating opportunity in America. He pointed out the nation's achievement, wealth, and educational gaps, attributing them to a deep-seated opportunity gap. He emphasized that addressing this gap is crucial to bridging other disparities in the nation. The conference saw the formation of a 'brain trust'—a group tasked with developing actionable steps to address the discussed issues.

Carrying Forward a Legacy

Haynes officially started his role on September 1, marking a pivotal moment for the organization. His installation as president and CEO has drawn national attention, with notable figures like Roland Martin and Rev. Al Sharpton in attendance. Following his installation, the Coalition hosted the President’s Inaugural Social Justice Conference, featuring influential speakers and focusing on critical issues such as court reforms, economic justice, educational equity, and the impact of climate change on communities of color.

As Haynes steps into his new role, he carries forward the legacy of Rev. Jackson and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. He brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to social justice and activism. His dedication to these causes has earned him numerous awards and honors, and it is this dedication that will guide his leadership of the Coalition in the days to come.