Frederick County's TRIPP Program Announces Increased Funding for FY25 Tourism Grants

Frederick County's Tourism Reinvestment in Promotion and Product (TRIPP) program has launched its grant application process for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25), with a significant increase in funding to support tourism development and promotional activities. The program, a collaborative effort aimed at enriching tourist attractions and fostering tourism advancement, is inviting non-profit organizations and government agencies to apply for a share of the $500,000 reserved funds. This year's funding represents a substantial 67% increase compared to the previous year.

Advertisment

TRIPP Program's Growing Impact

Since its inception in 2006, the TRIPP program has distributed over $3.9 million in grants. As FY25's funding is introduced, the program is poised to break the $4 million mark in total grants awarded. The program, which draws its funding from hotel tax revenue, employs a competitive application process, with particular allocations for different grant types, including Tourism Advertising Awards, Tourism Development Grants, and the newly introduced Legacy Development Grants.

Legacy Development Grants: A New Initiative

Advertisment

The addition of Legacy Development Grants is a key highlight of this year's expansion. These grants are specifically designed to support sustainable projects related to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. Through these projects, the TRIPP program aims to leave a lasting impact on Frederick County's tourism landscape and contribute to the nationwide celebrations.

Leadership's Response

Dave Ziedelis, the Executive Director at Visit Frederick, expressed his enthusiasm about the program's growth and its potential to support non-profit and government initiatives. He emphasized the importance of the program in fostering a sustainable and competitive tourism sector in Frederick County. Applicants for the TRIPP program have until March 31, 2024, to submit their proposals electronically and are required to attend one of two informational workshops. The announcement of funding awards is scheduled for mid-May 2024.