Freddy's Sets Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Englewood Location on Former Bolts Site

With the closure of Bolts Sports Cafe in June 2023 after three decades of serving the Englewood community, a new chapter begins with Freddy's Steakburgers laying its foundation on 910 S. Main St. A groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for March 12 marks the commencement of construction for a 2,500-square-foot establishment, featuring both a drive-thru and an indoor dining area. Franchisee Dominic Gatta anticipates the restaurant's opening around late August or early September, contributing to Freddy's expansion in the Dayton-area market.

Expansion and Offerings

Freddy's, a Wichita, Kansas-based fast-casual franchise, continues its growth trajectory with the new Englewood location following the success of its Beavercreek outlet opened last year. Since its inception in 2002, Freddy's has proliferated to over 500 locations across 36 states, specializing in steakburgers. "Our custard is made continuously throughout the day, so there's a fresh batch every couple of hours," Gatta explained, highlighting the freshness of their offerings, which also include shoestring fries, beef hotdogs, patty melts, chicken sandwiches, and frozen custard.

Employment and Operations

The Englewood location is set to employ 55 to 65 individuals initially, with operational hours from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, extending to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. This new venture not only introduces a fresh dining option to the area but also revives the tradition of a restaurant presence at 910 S. Main St., a site that has hosted eateries since Jack Maio and his brother inaugurated Bolts in 1993.

Legacy and Future

Jack Maio's decision to close Bolts stemmed from changes in the restaurant industry, staffing shortages, and rising costs, coupled with his personal considerations. "Lots of competition these days, plus I'm old," Maio remarked. "I'm going to be 75, so after a while time becomes more important than making money." Freddy's arrival not only ushers in a new era for 910 S. Main St. but also promises to continue the legacy of a community dining spot while introducing its signature culinary delights to Englewood residents.