Fred Levin's Unique Pensacola Waterfront Home with Titanic Room Hits Market for $2.999M

The late Fred Levin, a notable trial lawyer and philanthropist, has left behind a legacy that encapsulates his unique tastes and grand accomplishments. His waterfront home in Pensacola, Florida, distinguished by a Titanic-themed room complete with a replica of the ill-fated ocean liner's bar, is now listed for sale at $2.999 million.

The property, which also features a Queen Elizabeth-themed bathroom, was donated to the University of West Florida (UWF) prior to Levin's death in 2021, with the sale's proceeds earmarked for a scholarship fund bearing his name.

Legacy of a Legal Titan

Fred Levin's name is synonymous with legal prowess and a knack for the extraordinary. His battle against Big Tobacco, resulting in a landmark victory, and his forays into boxing management and television only scratch the surface of his multifaceted life.

Levin's commitment to his hometown of Pensacola is epitomized by his ornate residence, Timeless Tanglewood, which now serves as a testament to his life and achievements. The home's unique features, including the Titanic-themed room, reflect Levin's love for the grandiose and the historical.

Timeless Tanglewood stands out not just for its waterfront view but for its incorporation of historical and luxury elements. The Titanic room, featuring a meticulously crafted replica of the ship's bar and a clock perpetually set to the time the ship sank, offers a glimpse into Levin's fascination with history's pivotal moments. This, combined with a bathroom themed after Queen Elizabeth, showcases the depth of Levin's interests and his penchant for blending the opulent with the historical.

Philanthropy Through Real Estate

The decision to donate the home to UWF, with the sale's proceeds supporting a scholarship fund, highlights Levin's dedication to education and giving back to the community. This act of philanthropy ensures that his legacy will continue to impact future generations, providing educational opportunities for students in need.

As Timeless Tanglewood finds a new owner, Levin's commitment to making a difference will live on, with the sale furthering the cause of education in Pensacola and beyond.

As Timeless Tanglewood prepares to welcome its new occupants, the sale of this unique property not only marks the end of an era but also the continuation of Fred Levin's legacy of philanthropy and love for the extraordinary.

The home's new owners will inherit not just a piece of real estate but a storied residence that captures the essence of a man who lived his life with passion and purpose. This sale, in turn, supports a brighter future for students, embodying Levin's lifelong commitment to making a difference.