en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fred Duchin Joins Avista Capital Partners as a Strategic Executive

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
Fred Duchin Joins Avista Capital Partners as a Strategic Executive

Fred Duchin, a seasoned executive with a rich history in the consumer healthcare industry, has now become part of Avista Capital Partners, taking on the role of a Strategic Executive. Duchin, a name synonymous with success and experience, has spent more than three decades spearheading significant roles at leading corporations including Bayer Consumer Care, Merck Consumer Care, Schering Plough, Nestle Foods Company, and The Quaker Oats Company.

Fred Duchin’s Academic Credentials

Equipped with a solid educational foundation, Duchin holds a B.A. in Accounting and an M.B.A. from the highly esteemed Wharton School. His academic prowess complements his extensive professional experience, making him an asset in any strategic setting.

The Strategic Executive Group at Avista

At Avista, Duchin will be an integral part of the Strategic Executive Group. This elite assembly consists of illustrious leaders from the healthcare industry and is responsible for offering valuable insights and supervision for the firm’s investment strategies within the healthcare sector. Duchin’s primary responsibility will be to identify new investment opportunities, thereby contributing to the growth and value enhancement of Avista’s consumer healthcare investments.

Past Collaborations with Avista

Duchin is no stranger to Avista. In the past, he has lent his expertise to the firm, advising on the acquisition of WellSpring Consumer Healthcare, and later, on the purchase of a portfolio from Bayer. Both these transactions have been instrumental in shaping the investment portfolio of Avista.

Founded in 2005, Avista Capital Partners, headquartered in New York, is a renowned private equity firm. To date, the firm has invested over $8 billion in more than 45 healthcare businesses worldwide, aiming to target growth-oriented companies with robust management teams in six healthcare sub-sectors that demonstrate evident potential for scaling.

0
Business United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Weekly Roundup: Gamified Economics, Hollywood Insights, Climate Reflections, Business Deals, and AI in Climate Change

By Nimrah Khatoon

Fish Richardson Promotes 20 Attorneys to Principal: A Commitment to Excellence

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Perth's Mary Street Bakery Bids Farewell to Claremont Store

By Geeta Pillai

Maersk Suspends Red Sea Services Amid Security Concerns, Causes Market Fluctuations

By Wojciech Zylm

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2024-1 ...
@Business · 1 min
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2024-1 ...
heart comment 0
Verizon Communications Inc Experiences Slight Stock Rise Amidst Market Fluctuations

By Muhammad Jawad

Verizon Communications Inc Experiences Slight Stock Rise Amidst Market Fluctuations
Western Australia Hospitality Venues Implement Reservation Rules to Curb No-Shows

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Hospitality Venues Implement Reservation Rules to Curb No-Shows
Western Australia’s Hospitality Industry Adopts Reservation Policies to Counter No-Shows

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia's Hospitality Industry Adopts Reservation Policies to Counter No-Shows
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men’s Grooming

By BNN Correspondents

Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Latest Headlines
World News
Acalanes High School's Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory
31 seconds
Acalanes High School's Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
34 seconds
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
1 min
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
2 mins
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
2 mins
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
2 mins
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
2 mins
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
2 mins
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
2 mins
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
11 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
14 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
47 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app