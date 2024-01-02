Fred Duchin Joins Avista Capital Partners as a Strategic Executive

Fred Duchin, a seasoned executive with a rich history in the consumer healthcare industry, has now become part of Avista Capital Partners, taking on the role of a Strategic Executive. Duchin, a name synonymous with success and experience, has spent more than three decades spearheading significant roles at leading corporations including Bayer Consumer Care, Merck Consumer Care, Schering Plough, Nestle Foods Company, and The Quaker Oats Company.

Fred Duchin’s Academic Credentials

Equipped with a solid educational foundation, Duchin holds a B.A. in Accounting and an M.B.A. from the highly esteemed Wharton School. His academic prowess complements his extensive professional experience, making him an asset in any strategic setting.

The Strategic Executive Group at Avista

At Avista, Duchin will be an integral part of the Strategic Executive Group. This elite assembly consists of illustrious leaders from the healthcare industry and is responsible for offering valuable insights and supervision for the firm’s investment strategies within the healthcare sector. Duchin’s primary responsibility will be to identify new investment opportunities, thereby contributing to the growth and value enhancement of Avista’s consumer healthcare investments.

Past Collaborations with Avista

Duchin is no stranger to Avista. In the past, he has lent his expertise to the firm, advising on the acquisition of WellSpring Consumer Healthcare, and later, on the purchase of a portfolio from Bayer. Both these transactions have been instrumental in shaping the investment portfolio of Avista.

Founded in 2005, Avista Capital Partners, headquartered in New York, is a renowned private equity firm. To date, the firm has invested over $8 billion in more than 45 healthcare businesses worldwide, aiming to target growth-oriented companies with robust management teams in six healthcare sub-sectors that demonstrate evident potential for scaling.