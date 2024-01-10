Franworth and MosquitoNix Join Forces to Redefine Outdoor Insect Control Industry

In an industry-first collaboration, franchise growth giant Franworth announced its strategic partnership with the national leader in outdoor insect misting systems, MosquitoNix. This partnership signals a new era of growth for MosquitoNix, with a focus on expanding its business through franchising.

Aiming High: From Regional Success to National Powerhouse

Established in 2003, MosquitoNix operates in 20 territories across the southern and southeastern U.S. The company has built a solid reputation over the years for its non-toxic and eco-friendly solution for mosquito control. The system, featuring advanced technology for monitoring, automation, and tracking, has been a mainstay in homes and businesses for over two decades. While primarily known for its insect control, MosquitoNix has diversified its offerings over the last 15 years with the addition of holiday lighting and decor services.

Now, with Franworth’s partnership, MosquitoNix is poised for its next phase of growth. The plan is to leverage Franworth’s 500 years of combined franchising experience to transition MosquitoNix from a regional success to a national presence.

Collaboration Driving Growth

To ensure a smooth and successful franchise development, Franworth has also brought FranDevCo, a respected franchise sales organization, on board. FranDevCo will manage the candidate acquisition and sales processes, thereby accelerating the franchise development efforts. The collaboration between Franworth and FranDevCo, both leaders in their respective fields, signals a commitment to setting new industry standards and driving rapid growth.

MosquitoNix: The Future of Outdoor Insect Control

With this partnership, MosquitoNix is set to offer franchise opportunities. The aim is to become a national presence in the outdoor insect control market, leveraging the combined expertise of Franworth and FranDevCo. As MosquitoNix gears up for its franchising model launch in the first quarter of 2024, the outdoor insect control industry is set to witness a transformation.