Franktown Luxury Estate with Hidden Recording Studio Hits the Market for $2.399 Million

Nestled in the heart of Franktown, Colorado, a luxurious estate with a hidden recording studio has hit the market for a cool $2.399 million. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence, located on the most coveted lot in the community, offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Rockies.

A Hidden Gem Among High-End Homes

Spanning an impressive 5,702 square feet, this extraordinary property is a harmonious blend of contemporary living and natural beauty. The attention to detail throughout the home is described as unmatched, with high-end features such as large windows, a covered patio, an outdoor fireplace, a chef's kitchen, high ceilings, an oversized deck, a dual-sided bar, a theater, and a four-car garage.

David DiPetro, the listing agent, emphasized, "The level of craftsmanship and design in this home is truly unparalleled. It's a rare find, even in the luxury real estate market."

The Sound of Music: A Hidden Recording Studio

The pièce de résistance of this stunning property, however, is the hidden recording studio tucked away in the basement. Fully soundproof and engineer-tested, this unique feature is a dream come true for music enthusiasts and professionals alike.

"The recording studio sets this home apart from any other in the area. It's not just a luxury estate; it's a creative sanctuary," DiPetro explained.

A Home for Adventure and Comfort

Situated on a five-acre lot in the Russellville neighborhood, the estate offers a secluded retreat while still being conveniently located near amenities. The property's multiple wrap-around porches and extensive RV and toy storage make it an ideal home for those who appreciate comfort and adventure.

With its unmatched attention to detail, unique features, and stunning views, this luxurious estate presents a rare opportunity for those looking to invest in the Franktown real estate market.

As the sun sets over the Rockies, casting a warm glow on the property's expansive deck, it's easy to see why this hidden gem is already generating buzz among potential buyers. The stage is set for the next chapter in this extraordinary home's story, and all it needs is the perfect cast to bring it to life.

In the world of luxury real estate, it's not every day that a property comes along that truly stands out from the crowd. But with its hidden recording studio, unmatched attention to detail, and breathtaking views, this Franktown estate is a rare find that's sure to capture the hearts of those who appreciate the finer things in life.

For more details about the property, including property taxes, year built, assigned schools, type of construction, exterior and interior features, locations, views, and neighborhood amenities in Russellville, interested buyers can contact BoulderHomeSource.

