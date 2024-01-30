Franklin Plaza Shopping Center Undergoes Major Renovation

A major transformation has unfolded at Franklin Square's bustling retail hub, Franklin Plaza. The shopping center, known for its diverse blend of businesses and serving as a community cornerstone, has recently undergone a significant renovation. The project, completed last month, was the most extensive improvement initiative taken since its original construction in 1970.

A New Face for Franklin Plaza

The renovation centered around the refurbishment of approximately 460 feet of facade frontage, breathing fresh life into the center's aesthetic. The center, spanning a total area of 45,055 square feet, now boasts a rejuvenated look and feel, enhancing its appeal to shoppers and potential tenants alike. The property is owned by Breslin Realty Development Corp, a company known for its commitment to maintaining and enhancing the quality and vitality of its retail centers.

The Retail Epicenter

Franklin Plaza, located at 166-206 New Hyde Park Road, has long been a retail hub for the community. The anchor store, Holiday Farms supermarket, continues to draw in patrons with its wide selection of groceries. However, it's the diversity of other businesses that truly sets Franklin Plaza apart. From the tantalizing flavors of Olivetto Pizza & Restaurant and Baskin Robbins to the beauty services of Insight Hair Salon and Memory Nail Spa, there's something for everyone. Fitness enthusiasts can find their haven at New Generation Karate, while those seeking physical rehabilitation services can turn to Ivy Rehab.

Opportunity for New Businesses

The conclusion of the renovation project doesn't mark the end of growth for Franklin Plaza. The center still has approximately 10,291 square feet available for lease, offering an excellent opportunity for new businesses looking to set roots in a well-established and frequented shopping center. The rejuvenated facade and the thriving community make it an ideal location for businesses of all types.