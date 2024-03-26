Frankie Muniz's Cat Stars in Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance', Outshines Actor's Fame

Frankie Muniz, known for his role in Malcolm in the Middle, revealed an amusing yet astounding fact about his cat's brush with fame on I'm A Celebrity. The actor's hairless Sphynx cat starred in Lady Gaga's iconic 'Bad Romance' music video, sparking a flurry of interest and amusement among fans and fellow celebrities alike. This revelation was made during a light-hearted segment on the reality show, where Muniz was engaging in a true or false game with podcaster Brittany Hockley.

Celebrity Pets in the Spotlight

During the episode aired on March 27, 2024, Muniz shared the intriguing tidbit that his pet cat, whose name remains a mystery, made a brief yet memorable appearance in the 2009 hit video 'Bad Romance'. This cameo involved the feline baring its fangs, a moment that, according to Muniz, might have propelled the cat to a level of fame surpassing his own. Not stopping there, Muniz also recounted another incident from 2018 involving his cat Jeri, who accidentally caused a flood in his home by turning on a faucet, leading to significant damage and emotional distress for the actor.

From On-Screen Fame to Real-Life Drama

The stories of Muniz's cats highlight an interesting aspect of celebrity pet ownership, with these animals leading lives that occasionally intersect with the glamorous and sometimes unpredictable world of their famous owners. Muniz's recounting of these events provides a glimpse into the unexpected ways in which pets can influence the lives of celebrities, whether by starring in a music video seen by millions or causing real-life havoc that leads to personal challenges and losses.

Reflections on Fame and Its Quirks

The incidents Muniz shared serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of fame and the unique stories that emerge from the lives of those in the spotlight. While Muniz's career has seen him take on various roles in the entertainment industry, it's clear that his pets have carved out their own niche in the realm of celebrity anecdotes. These stories not only entertain but also offer a more relatable and human side to the celebrities we often see from afar.

As Frankie Muniz navigates the aftermath of these memorable pet-related incidents, fans are left with a charming account of how even the smallest members of a household can lead to the most unexpected and noteworthy moments. It's a testament to the idea that fame can come in many forms, sometimes on four legs and with a penchant for mischief.