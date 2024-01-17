Frankenmuth's Annual Zehnder's Snowfest: A Wintry Wonderland of Snow and Ice Sculpting

The quaint town of Frankenmuth, Michigan, often referred to as Michigan's Little Bavaria, is abuzz with excitement as it prepares for the 33rd annual Zehnder's Snowfest, slated for January 24-28, 2024. This well-loved winter festival is renowned for its world-class snow and ice sculpting competitions and exhibitions, which will see 60 two-ton snow blocks and large ice blocks carved into awe-inspiring works of art along Main Street.

Teams Across Categories Lock Horns

Teams from different arenas, including world-class professionals, State of Michigan representatives, and high school teams, will put their creativity and skills to the test in the double and single block snow sculpting championships. Meanwhile, the Collegiate Alumni Ice Carving Challenge scheduled for January 26th at Edwin L. Zehnder Park promises to spark fierce competition between the industry's upcoming talent.

'Under the Sea' Magic in Ice

A key attraction of the Snowfest will be Certified Master Ice Sculptor Greg Butauski and his team, who are set to enchant audiences by transforming a colossal 25,000-pound block of ice into an intricate 'Under the Sea' themed sculpture. This feat of craftsmanship is expected to draw in large crowds and serve as a testament to the incredible talent on display throughout the festival.

A Festival for All

Apart from the breathtaking sculpting events, the Snowfest is packed with a myriad of family-friendly activities to ensure a memorable experience for all attendees. From live music to a warming tent, a children's play area complete with a petting zoo and pony rides, and even an ice rink open for skating, there's something for everyone. The festival will also feature a fireworks display on January 27th, an 'All Things Chocolate Baking Contest', and the annual Snowfest Impressions photography contest with enticing prizes up for grabs.

As Frankenmuth prepares for this grand celebration of winter, visitors are reminded that the schedule of outdoor activities and events during Snowfest may be subject to weather conditions. Nonetheless, the town, famous for its Bavarian theme and recognized as a top tourist destination in Michigan, is ready to welcome guests with open arms to celebrate the chill of winter and the warmth of community spirit that defines the annual Zehnder's Snowfest.