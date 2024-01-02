en English
NFL

Frank Ryan, Legendary Browns QB and Academic, Dies at 87

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Frank Ryan, the former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns who led the team to their last NFL victory in 1964, has died at the age of 87. Ryan’s passing took place in a nursing home in Connecticut. His son disclosed that Ryan had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, though an immediate cause of death was not made public.

Legacy in the NFL

Frank Ryan is remembered for his stellar performance in the 1964 NFL championship game. He threw three touchdown passes to Gary Collins, leading the Browns to a decisive 27-0 victory over the Baltimore Colts, helmed by Johnny Unitas. This feat remains Cleveland’s last football championship, with the team having yet to appear in a Super Bowl since the event began. Ryan’s contributions, along with those of Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly, helped cement the Browns’ status as a dominant team in the 1960s. The three-time Pro Bowler also maintained a winning record as a starting quarterback for the Browns.

A Diverse Career Post Football

Following his successful career in football, Ryan pursued an equally impressive path in the field of academia and politics. He earned a doctorate in mathematics from Rice University and held a variety of positions throughout his career. His roles included working for the U.S. House of Representatives, teaching at Case Western Reserve, serving as Yale’s athletic director, teaching mathematics, and assisting Congress in developing its first electronic voting system.

Remembering Frank Ryan

Ryan’s life and career showcase an individual who excelled both on the field and off it. His memorable plays established him as a pivotal figure in the history of the Cleveland Browns, while his work post-football made significant impacts in both academia and politics. As we remember Frank Ryan, we celebrate a life dedicated to excellence, whether it was in throwing touchdown passes or in teaching mathematics.

NFL Obituary United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

