Frank Mühlon to Lead Bucher Hydraulics as New Division President

Frank Mühlon, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience, has been appointed as the new division president of Bucher Hydraulics and member of group management. The appointment, effective from July 1, 2024, comes as Daniel Waller steps down after a remarkable two-decade service.

A Remarkable Tenure

Waller’s tenure at Bucher Hydraulics has been nothing short of extraordinary. He joined the company in 1999 and scaled the ranks to become the division president and a member of group management in 2004. Under his steady leadership, the company substantially expanded its global footprint. Waller was pivotal in driving the company’s growth in the United States, Brazil, India, and China, thereby ensuring improved service for global customers.

Legacy of Innovation

Waller’s vision extended beyond mere geographical expansion. He played an instrumental role in investing in modern production and assembly machinery, which helped establish Bucher Hydraulics as a leading supplier for complex applications. In the later years of his tenure, Waller championed the development of electrohydraulic solutions, pushing the company to the forefront of innovation.

Stellar Performance

His relentless commitment to results led Bucher Hydraulics to consistent increases in sales and profits. Under his leadership, the company emerged as the second-largest and highly profitable division within Bucher Industries. As Waller prepares to step down, the reins will be handed over to Frank Mühlon, who is tasked with continuing this trajectory of success.