Frank Li at ORNL: Bridging Architecture and Energy Efficiency for Urban Sustainability

Fengqi "Frank" Li, currently a computational developer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), is redefining interdisciplinary research by merging architecture, energy efficiency, and urban planning to tackle the pressing challenges of urban sustainability. Li's work on the Automatic Building Energy Modeling software (AutoBEM) and collaborations with global companies are paving the way for a future where cities can efficiently manage their energy consumption and carbon footprint.

From Architect to Computational Developer

Initially trained as an architect, Li's journey took a pivotal turn when his curiosity led him to explore various disciplines, including artificial intelligence, sociology, and clean energy technologies. His role at ORNL's Energy Science and Technology Directorate has him at the forefront of developing AutoBEM, a software that simulates the energy use of almost every building in the United States. Li's ability to integrate AI and real-world parameters into AutoBEM has been crucial in delivering results to DOE sponsors and industry partners.

Interdisciplinary Approaches to Energy Efficiency

Li's diverse background has enabled him to view architecture not just as building design but as a social device that interacts with the environment and the people living within it. This perspective has led to innovative collaborations with companies like Google and architectural firm SmithGroup, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings through improved materials, design, infrastructure, and planning. His work demonstrates the power of interdisciplinary collaboration in addressing complex issues like climate change and urban challenges.

Future Directions and Collaborations

Li's ambitions do not stop at current projects. He is exploring additional research directions, including tackling city wastewater problems with biologists. His approach to interdisciplinary collaboration emphasizes the importance of diverse perspectives in driving change and fostering creativity. Li's work at ORNL is not just about understanding how cities interact with the environment but about actively contributing to a more sustainable and efficient urban future.

As cities continue to grow, the work of researchers like Fengqi "Frank" Li will be increasingly critical in ensuring that urban environments are sustainable, efficient, and capable of meeting the challenges of climate change. Li's unique blend of architecture, computational development, and interdisciplinary research offers a promising path forward in the quest for urban sustainability.