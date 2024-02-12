Frank Grillo to Lead DCU's 'Creature Commandos' as Rick Flag Sr.

February 12, 2024 - The DC Universe (DCU) is about to embark on a new journey, with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm. The first step in their ambitious plan? An animated series titled "Creature Commandos," featuring an ensemble of classic monsters turned heroes, led by none other than Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Advertisment

Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr.: A Larger Role on the Horizon?

Grillo, known for his role as Crossbones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has dropped hints about his character's potential involvement in multiple DCU projects. His enthusiasm suggests that Rick Flag Sr. may have a more significant role than his previous MCU character.

Rick Flag Sr.: A Departure from the Familiar

Advertisment

While the younger Rick Flag is familiar to fans of DC Comics, Grillo's portrayal of Rick Flag Sr. promises a departure from the norm. With themes of fatherhood and violence reminiscent of James Gunn's "Peacemaker" series, the character is expected to be more experienced and rougher around the edges than his son.

The Creature Commandos: A Monstrous Alliance

The "Creature Commandos" animated series will see Frankenstein's monster team up with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis during World War II. The intriguing premise, coupled with the promise of a hard-R rating, has already generated significant buzz.

Advertisment

Moreover, DC Studios will continue telling stories based on the DC Comics universe, set outside of their New DCU, under the banner of 'Elseworlds'. This move allows for a broader range of narratives and character interpretations, further expanding the DCU's reach.

As Grillo prepares to step into the role of Rick Flag Sr., fans are eager to see how his character will shape the new DCU. With the potential for a larger role and a character who promises to be vastly different from his previous work, Grillo's involvement in the DCU is undoubtedly a story worth following.

Frank Grillo, the seasoned actor, seems ready to leave his mark on the DCU. His portrayal of Rick Flag Sr. in the upcoming animated series "Creature Commandos" could be a game-changer, offering a fresh perspective on familiar characters and themes.

In the ever-evolving landscape of comic book adaptations, the DCU's new direction under James Gunn and Peter Safran is a promising development. With a blend of classic monsters, hard-hitting themes, and the potential for multifaceted characters, the DCU is poised to captivate audiences once again.