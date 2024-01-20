Francis Marion University Welcomes New Inductees Into Athletic Hall Of Fame

Francis Marion University (FMU) has unveiled its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024, consisting of three distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of sports while representing the institution. The inductees for this year are Barrett Kleinknecht, a baseball infielder/pitcher and a Florence native, Paul Reardon, a cross country and track and field runner hailing from Sumter, and Spyder Webb, who served as a longtime athletic trainer.

Homecoming Ceremony: A Platform for Induction

The triad's induction into the Hall of Fame will coincide with the university's Homecoming ceremonies scheduled for February 24. The event, staged between the women's and men's basketball games against King University, presents an apt occasion to honor the triumvirate's contributions to FMU athletics.

Barrett Kleinknecht: From Pitch to Business

Kleinknecht, an All-American and West Florence High School graduate, notched up considerable achievements during his tenure at FMU. Leading the Patriots to a Peach Belt Conference Tournament title and two NCAA Tournament appearances, he set a high benchmark for future aspirants. After graduation, he was drafted by the Atlanta Braves, later transitioning into coaching. Today, he is a successful business owner in Florence, balancing professional commitments with family life.

Paul Reardon: Running Towards Success

Accumulating multiple All-District honors, Reardon displayed consistent excellence in cross country and track and field during his FMU days. He successfully parlayed his business degree into a flourishing career in healthcare finance. Despite his professional accomplishments, Reardon remains an active runner and spends his retirement enjoying quality time with his family.

Spyder Webb: A Legacy of Wellness

Graduating from FMU in 1978, Webb dedicated his career to ensuring the wellness and recovery of Patriot athletes across all sports. His devotion to the cause was recognized by naming the plaza in Griffin Athletic Complex after him. These three new inductees will join the ranks of 55 others in the FMU Athletic Hall of Fame, each recognized for their distinct contributions to the university's athletic legacy.